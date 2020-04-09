Reality star Todd Chrisley reveals he’s recovering from coronavirus

(CNN) Todd Chrisley says he is recovering after being tested positive for the coronavirus.

The reality star best known for her show “Chrisley Knows Best” made the revelation Wednesday on her podcast, “Chrisley Confessions”.

“Can we talk about this damn corona?” he said. “I have been fighting Corona for three weeks. I have been in the hospital for four and a half days, fever between 100 and 103 [degrees] and it was the sickest I have ever been on this earth. I hope I get better every day, but for now, friends, I still don’t click on every cylinder. I probably represent about 70 to 75% of what I normally am, but the remaining 25% kick me **. “

Her daughter Savannah Chrisley went to Instagram to discuss her father’s diagnosis and hospitalization.