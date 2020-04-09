Ranking of the 10 best cornerbacks

Ryan Dunleavy of the Post gives his top 10 cornerbacks in the 2020 NFL Draft:
1. Jeff Okudah, Ohio State, 6-1, 205
Finding faults here is like being stung. The future All-Pro will close the receivers on the perimeter and drop his shoulder to stop the race.
2. CJ Henderson, Florida, 6-1, 204
Versatile cover corner that will harmonize with the physical receivers and continue to advance with the speedsters going vertically.
3. Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-1, 205
The former wide catcher (like older brother Stefon) and the kicker have ball skills and instincts to generate takeout.
4. Jaylon Johnson, Utah, 6-0, 193
Physical, long enough and athletic enough to play on the perimeter cover or the slot machine, and get good readings outside the ball.
5. A.J. Terrell, Clemson, 6-1, 195
Chosen by LSU in the college football playoff title game, but will be a coach’s favorite because of work ethic and versatility.
6. Jeff Gladney, TCU, 5-10, 191
The zipper pops to clear the separation and plays with a nugget that could get under the skin of scorched receptors and bullying blockers.
7. Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 197
More inconsistent than expected from an LSU cornerback – loses more 50/50 balls than it wins – but ready to take an island and fight.
8. Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn, 5-10, 198
Chunkier than the prototype, but uses the body to the advantage in tackling. Surprising first step speed.
9. Damon Arnette, Ohio State, 6-0, 195
He made a big leap forward in 2019. By his own admission, he was not always in front of the coaches, raising red flags.
10. Bryce Hall, Virginia, 6-1, 202
Amazing 24 defended passes (out of 44 in career) in 2018. Why? Recognizes routes very quickly in the coverage area.
Sluggard
Terrell: The extra focus on the game film – not just the final prints – in this limited pre-draft process gives a boost. Good blitzer, and maybe an early nickel fit.
Fall fast
Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State, 6-2, 188: defy each throw, so he makes and gives up the big games. But had the second slowest 40-yard rushing time at his position.
Small school wonder
Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech, 5-8, 187: just as you would expect from an underrated recruit – play with bluster, tenacity and no fear of nickel.
Source —–>https://nypost.com/2020/04/09/nfl-draft-2020-ranking-the-top-10-cornerbacks/