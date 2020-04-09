Ranking of the 10 best cornerbacks

Ryan Dunleavy of the Post gives his top 10 cornerbacks in the 2020 NFL Draft:

1. Jeff Okudah, Ohio State, 6-1, 205

Finding faults here is like being stung. The future All-Pro will close the receivers on the perimeter and drop his shoulder to stop the race.

2. CJ Henderson, Florida, 6-1, 204

Versatile cover corner that will harmonize with the physical receivers and continue to advance with the speedsters going vertically.

3. Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-1, 205

The former wide catcher (like older brother Stefon) and the kicker have ball skills and instincts to generate takeout.

4. Jaylon Johnson, Utah, 6-0, 193

Physical, long enough and athletic enough to play on the perimeter cover or the slot machine, and get good readings outside the ball.

5. A.J. Terrell, Clemson, 6-1, 195

Chosen by LSU in the college football playoff title game, but will be a coach’s favorite because of work ethic and versatility.

6. Jeff Gladney, TCU, 5-10, 191

The zipper pops to clear the separation and plays with a nugget that could get under the skin of scorched receptors and bullying blockers.

7. Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 197

More inconsistent than expected from an LSU cornerback – loses more 50/50 balls than it wins – but ready to take an island and fight.

8. Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn, 5-10, 198

Chunkier than the prototype, but uses the body to the advantage in tackling. Surprising first step speed.

9. Damon Arnette, Ohio State, 6-0, 195

He made a big leap forward in 2019. By his own admission, he was not always in front of the coaches, raising red flags.

10. Bryce Hall, Virginia, 6-1, 202

Amazing 24 defended passes (out of 44 in career) in 2018. Why? Recognizes routes very quickly in the coverage area.

Sluggard

Terrell: The extra focus on the game film – not just the final prints – in this limited pre-draft process gives a boost. Good blitzer, and maybe an early nickel fit.

Fall fast

Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State, 6-2, 188: defy each throw, so he makes and gives up the big games. But had the second slowest 40-yard rushing time at his position.

Small school wonder

Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech, 5-8, 187: just as you would expect from an underrated recruit – play with bluster, tenacity and no fear of nickel.