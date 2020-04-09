Randy Newman launches coronavirus song “Stay Away”

The other day, singer-songwriter Randy Newman hopped on the phone with The Times to talk about life in a vacuum. When asked about the schedule for his day, he mentioned something about making a public service announcement on social distancing for NPR, and that he would record it when he went offline.

Did he manage to find a word to rhyme with “pandemic”?

“It’s difficult,” he said with a chuckle.

And so, instead of a standard PSA (actually, for the NPR affiliate KPCC-FM in Pasadena), Newman took the piano to write an entire song about social distancing. With a typical spirit, he tells from the point of view of someone locked in a house with a spouse “Venus in sweatpants”, the one he is lucky to have. A lyrical nod to one of Newman’s first hits, “Sail Away”, the new song talks about the opposite reflex: never leave your house.

“Stay Away” also offers a refrain to sing just as convincing as “I Love L.A”:

wash your hands

Don’t touch your face

Newman uploaded the new song to his YouTube channel, but he didn’t include the lyrics. Below is the video, followed by our transcription of the lyrics. Memorize them for your next concert in the room.

“Stay away”

by Randy Newman

Venus in sweatpants

That’s who you are

And when this mess is over

I’m going to buy you a car

We will drive this car

So fast and so far

All your stupid friends

Will be left behind

Stay away from me

Baby keep your distance please

love words

In times like these

I will be with you

24 hours a day

Many people could not bear this

But you can

You will be with me

24 hours a day

What a lucky man i am

Stay away from me

wash your hands

But don’t touch your face

wash your hands

Don’t touch your face

30 years together and we’re still having fun

We used to be two, now we are one

Let’s go out for a burger

When you are finished you are gone

Memories of the past

Be kind to each other

Tell him you love him everyday

If you are mad at something

Let it go

Children are scared

Tell them not to be afraid

But don’t let them touch your face

Don’t let them touch your face