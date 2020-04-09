Randy Newman launches coronavirus song “Stay Away”

by April 9, 2020 entertainment
The other day, singer-songwriter Randy Newman hopped on the phone with The Times to talk about life in a vacuum. When asked about the schedule for his day, he mentioned something about making a public service announcement on social distancing for NPR, and that he would record it when he went offline.

Did he manage to find a word to rhyme with “pandemic”?

“It’s difficult,” he said with a chuckle.

And so, instead of a standard PSA (actually, for the NPR affiliate KPCC-FM in Pasadena), Newman took the piano to write an entire song about social distancing. With a typical spirit, he tells from the point of view of someone locked in a house with a spouse “Venus in sweatpants”, the one he is lucky to have. A lyrical nod to one of Newman’s first hits, “Sail Away”, the new song talks about the opposite reflex: never leave your house.

“Stay Away” also offers a refrain to sing just as convincing as “I Love L.A”:

wash your hands
Don’t touch your face

Newman uploaded the new song to his YouTube channel, but he didn’t include the lyrics. Below is the video, followed by our transcription of the lyrics. Memorize them for your next concert in the room.

“Stay away”
by Randy Newman

Venus in sweatpants
That’s who you are
And when this mess is over
I’m going to buy you a car

We will drive this car
So fast and so far
All your stupid friends
Will be left behind

Stay away from me
Baby keep your distance please
love words
In times like these

I will be with you
24 hours a day
Many people could not bear this
But you can
You will be with me
24 hours a day
What a lucky man i am
Stay away from me

wash your hands
But don’t touch your face
wash your hands
Don’t touch your face

30 years together and we’re still having fun
We used to be two, now we are one
Let’s go out for a burger
When you are finished you are gone

Memories of the past
Be kind to each other
Tell him you love him everyday
If you are mad at something
Let it go

Children are scared
Tell them not to be afraid
But don’t let them touch your face
Don’t let them touch your face


