Railway workers discover a 14th century cave during repairs in England

Workers were repairing a landslide near Guildford in Surrey, England when they discovered the cave, according to NetworkRail, which owns and manages British rail infrastructure.

A specialized archaeological contractor suggested that the cave could have been used in medieval times as a sanctuary or hermitage associated with the Sainte-Catherine chapel. The ruins of the early 14th century chapel are located on a hill near the railway.

The cave may have been much larger at its peak, but it seems that only a small section has survived, according to the experts who examined the results. The drawings show a Gothic niche decorated with dots with a Christian cross on the side.

Experts also found seven or eight niches and the remains of two suspected fire wells. They said they hoped to use charcoal and soot found in the cave to make radiocarbon dating, to determine the exact period during which the cave was used.

“This is an unexpected and fascinating discovery that allows us to visualize and understand the rich history of the region,” said Mark Killick, director of the Wessex route.

“A complete and detailed recording of the cave has been made and every effort will be made to preserve the elements where possible during the reclassification of the delicate and vulnerable sandstone cut.”

It is one of the many discoveries made during the construction or repair of a rail route in the UK.

In March, what would be the oldest railway rotunda was discovered at Birmingham Curzon Street station. In 2014, several historic artifacts were discovered at the London Bridge.

