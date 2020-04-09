Radiohead shares concert movies on YouTube to ease your isolation

April 9, 2020
Months after launch of a “public library” of rare PEs, the British group now uploads concerts to YouTube to help us spend the hours at home.

They announced on Wednesday via their official Twitter account that they would present weekly performances.

“Now that you have no choice whether or not you want a quiet night, here we present the first of several weekly live shows to come on Radiohead’s @YouTube channel,” read the tweet in addition. to announce the first download.

The concerts are organized by the large group Radiohead Public Library on their official website.

The first download is “Live From a Tent in Dublin”, which took place on October 7, 2000.

In January, Radiohead launched the library which also offers illustrations, video clips, compilations and television performances.

Radiohead was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Last year.

