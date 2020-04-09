Qatar, Russia deny allegations of corruption surrounding World Cup bids

Both countries achieved host status in 2010 – Russia before an offer from England and Qatar to the United States.

Qatari officials “firmly deny” the allegations, while Russia “categorically rejects” the acceptance of the bribes.

“Despite years of false claims, no evidence has been produced to demonstrate that Qatar has won the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in an unethical or unethical manner FIFA’s strict bid standards, “said a statement sent to CNN by the Qatar Supreme Commission for delivery. & Legacy (SC), which oversees planning for the 2022 World Cup.

“The SC maintains that it has strictly observed all the rules and regulations for the 2018/2022 FIFA World Cup bid process and any claims to the contrary are unfounded and will be fiercely contested.”

Qatar has been strongly criticized since it won the right to host the World Cup, including for its human rights record and use of migrant workers to build new stadiums. Qatari officials have always defended the country’s record on these two issues.

Russian authorities also deny the latest allegations of corruption.

“We have read the media articles and we cannot understand what it is about,” said presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov, according to the Russian news agency. TASS

“Russia got the right to host the world championship on an absolutely legal basis and that has nothing to do with some sort of corruption, which we categorically reject.”

DOJ’s long-standing investigation into corruption in sport saw 16 FIFA officials facing criminal charges in 2015 , which included racketeering, money laundering and wire fraud.

A FIFA statement said it “supports all inquiries into alleged wrongdoing involving national or international football competitions and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials investigating these matters.

“FIFA is closely monitoring these investigations and all developments related to the legal proceedings under way in the United States and other parts of the world.

“It is important to emphasize that FIFA has itself obtained victim status in the context of the American criminal procedure and that FIFA officials are in regular contact with the United States Department of Justice.

“Following the latest indictment, FIFA will ask the GM for further information on these matters.

“The FIFA ethics committee has already imposed sanctions, including life imprisonment, on the football officials mentioned in this process. With regard to FIFA, if wrongdoing on the part of the officials football were established, the individuals in question should be subject to criminal.