Prince William and Kate video calls kids to school to cheer up

Prince William and Catherine spoke with teachers and students from the Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire in the north-west of England, which remains open to children of key workers , including staff from the National Health Service.

The couple, who shared the video on Kensington Palace’s Twitter account on Wednesday, spoke to children who showed them paintings they had made of their parents and Easter items they had created. They also spoke with teachers and school staff.

The royal couple, among the most recognized in the world, introduced themselves to children like Catherine and William.

Seeing that the children were wearing rabbit ears, the royal couple joked that they should have worn theirs.