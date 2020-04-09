Prince William and Kate video calls kids to school to cheer up

by April 9, 2020 Top News
Prince William and Catherine called the children of key workers still at school and their teachers to boost morale in a video shared on April 8.
Prince William and Catherine spoke with teachers and students from the Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire in the north-west of England, which remains open to children of key workers, including staff from the National Health Service.

The couple, who shared the video on Kensington Palace’s Twitter account on Wednesday, spoke to children who showed them paintings they had made of their parents and Easter items they had created. They also spoke with teachers and school staff.

The royal couple, among the most recognized in the world, introduced themselves to children like Catherine and William.

Seeing that the children were wearing rabbit ears, the royal couple joked that they should have worn theirs.

William also confused a bag of Easter eggs made by one of the children with a handbag – much to his dismay.

In order to stem the spread of the coronavirus, schools in the UK closed all students except key workers, including doctors, nurses and supermarket staff, on March 20.

The UK has been locked out since March 24, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care, issued a home stay order, warning people to leave home only for shopping, exercise or work if they must.
The UK was one of the most affected countries, with 7,097 deaths recorded and 60,733 cases, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/09/uk/prince-william-catherine-call-children-scli-intl-gbr/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

F1 2020 season could start behind closed doors, says managing director Ross Brawn

F1 2020 season could start behind closed doors, says managing director Ross Brawn

April 9, 2020
Boris Johnson 'Sitting in Bed' in the Middle of the USI Coronavirus Battle

Boris Johnson ‘Sitting in Bed’ in the Middle of the USI Coronavirus Battle

April 9, 2020
Steph Curry called the coronavirus nurses to cheer up

Steph Curry called the coronavirus nurses to cheer up

April 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *