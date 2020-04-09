Prince William and Kate video calls kids to school to cheer up

The couple, who shared the video on Kensington Palace’s Twitter account on Wednesday, spoke to children who showed them paintings they had made of their parents and Easter items they had created. They also spoke with teachers and school staff.
The royal couple, among the most recognized in the world, introduced themselves to children like Catherine and William.
Seeing that the children were wearing rabbit ears, the royal couple joked that they should have worn theirs.
William also confused a bag of Easter eggs made by one of the children with a handbag – much to his dismay.
In order to stem the spread of the coronavirus, schools in the UK closed all students except key workers, including doctors, nurses and supermarket staff, on March 20.
Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/09/uk/prince-william-catherine-call-children-scli-intl-gbr/index.html