Preview of season 4 of ‘The Good Fight’

What follows, however, is a fairly precise exploration of the butterfly effect – that is, when you change something in the timeline, other ramifications that flow from it. This ranges from the media and Diane’s associates procrastinating the president’s accomplishments to what Trump did after the election, and closer to home, a new client snatched from the headlines for Diane who, as it goes spoiler, is just too good to share.
It is a particularly inspired fantasy flight, but it serves a purpose. Not only does it reinforce the status of “The Good Fight’s” as one of the smartest shows in the living rooms, but it allows producers Robert and Michelle King to introduce a plot that controls the preview episodes – something called Memo 618, which appears to be a sort of prison release card for the wealthy and connected when dealing with the justice system.
The new episodes also find a stir within the law firm of Diane, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart, while the partners (including the splendid Delroy Lindo and Audra McDonald) are irritated against the multinational firm which acquired them, STR Laurie. For starters, the new boss allows dogs to run freely in the corridors, while their quirky representative, Gavin Firth (John Larroquette, wonderfully weird), is somehow strangely accommodating and almost impossible to trust.
Like its predecessor, “The Good Fight” enthusiastically tackles pressing issues, such as the use of the word N by an African-American lawyer in an office while staff discuss, among other things, reparations. While the show sometimes goes out of its way to record these points – sometimes becoming a little too cute for its own good – it continues to do so in a coherent and stimulating way.
CBS All Access relied heavily on the name “Star Trek” to attract subscribers, but “The Good Fight” remains its best show, and this rare spin-off really worthy of the show that spawned it, “The Good Wife”, and distinctive enough to fend for itself.
In any television story, alternative or otherwise, this is quite an impressive achievement.
“The Good Fight” begins its fourth season on April 9 on CBS All Access.
