Preview of season 4 of ‘The Good Fight’

Having spent most of last season Finding Ways to Oppose the Trump Administration, Lawyer Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) Wakes Up Amidst What Looks Like an Episode from “Twilight Zone”: Hillary is President, and She is the Only One remember a time when things went differently.

What follows, however, is a fairly precise exploration of the butterfly effect – that is, when you change something in the timeline, other ramifications that flow from it. This ranges from the media and Diane’s associates procrastinating the president’s accomplishments to what Trump did after the election, and closer to home, a new client snatched from the headlines for Diane who, as it goes spoiler, is just too good to share.

It is a particularly inspired fantasy flight, but it serves a purpose. Not only does it reinforce the status of “The Good Fight’s” as one of the smartest shows in the living rooms, but it allows producers Robert and Michelle King to introduce a plot that controls the preview episodes – something called Memo 618, which appears to be a sort of prison release card for the wealthy and connected when dealing with the justice system.

The new episodes also find a stir within the law firm of Diane, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart, while the partners (including the splendid Delroy Lindo and Audra McDonald) are irritated against the multinational firm which acquired them, STR Laurie. For starters, the new boss allows dogs to run freely in the corridors, while their quirky representative, Gavin Firth (John Larroquette, wonderfully weird), is somehow strangely accommodating and almost impossible to trust.