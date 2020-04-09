Prestigious scientific panel says Trump coronavirus won’t go away in hot weather

In their letter at the White House, members of a committee of the National Academy of Sciences said the data is mixed on whether coronavirus spreads as easily in hot weather as in cold weather, but that it might not not be of much importance since so few people in the world are immune to the coronavirus.

“There is evidence to suggest that [coronavirus] can transmit less effectively in environments with higher ambient temperature and humidity; however, given the lack of host immunity globally, this reduction in transmission efficiency may not lead to a significant reduction in the spread of the disease without the concurrent adoption of interventions major of public health “, according to the letter.

The letter noted, for example, that a study of the epidemic in China has shown that even under conditions of maximum temperature and humidity, the virus spreads “exponentially”, with each infected person transmitting it to nearly two other people on average.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who is not a member of the NAS committee, said: “While we may hope that weather will help reduce transmission, we cannot rely on it. We must continue to use social distancing and other measures to reduce transmission. ”

President Trump has said the coronavirus will recede with warmer weather. “A lot of people think it goes away in April with the heat – as the heat comes in. Generally it will go away in April,” he said on February 10 in remarks to the governors of the nation. Trump repeated this statement later today. political rally in New Hampshire. “It looks like in April, you know in theory when it’s a little warmer, it goes away miraculously,” he said. He said it a third time that day during an appearance on Fox News. “You know, in April, supposedly, he dies with the warmer weather. And it’s a great date to look forward to,” he said. Schaffner, an adviser to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noted that the NAS report gives “a more sober assessment” of the situation than Trump. “The president walks on the sunny side of the street, and that brings us to the shady side of the street,” said Schaffner. “It makes us realize that spring is unlikely to be a total solution.” The letter from NAS scientists notes that some laboratory studies have shown a reduction in the transmission of the virus in warmer and wetter conditions, but that this is still a concern. The letter describes how Chad Roy, a researcher at Tulane University, subjected the virus to hot and humid temperatures in the laboratory and studied it for 16 hours. Roy reports “surprisingly” that the new coronavirus has lived longer than the flu, monkeypox, tuberculosis or coronavirus that causes SARS, known as severe acute respiratory syndrome, according to the letter from NAS Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats Scientists sent the letter to Kelvin Droegemeier at the White House Science and Technology Policy Office The letter points out that in the real world, the virus is still transmitted in hot-weather countries. “Given that countries currently in” summer “climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing rapid spread of the virus, a decrease in cases with increases in humidity and temperature elsewhere should not be assumed” , according to the letter. The letter also notes that, although the flu is usually seasonal, it is not necessarily the case when there is a new strain of flu and very few people are immune. New strains of influenza broke out in hot and cold weather, and then there was a second wave about six months later. Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Paul Offit noted that while the cold-causing coronaviruses are seasonal, this new coronavirus is different because it comes from animals, not humans. “It is unclear how this virus will work,” said Offit, a professor of pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

CNN’s John Bonifield, Casey Hicks and Mary Rose Fox contributed to this report.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/4KwrBZYcqMk/index.html