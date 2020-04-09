Premier League players launch initiative to help NHS deal with coronavirus crisis

Launched on Wednesday, #PlayersTogether will help those fighting the frontline of the epidemic in the UK and has joined the NHS Charities Together organization to identify key areas where funding is most needed.

“This is a critical moment for our country and for our NHS, and we are determined to help in every way possible,” read a statement shared by a multitude of Premier League players on social media.

“The contributions that this initiative will generate will help the NHSCT quickly provide funds to the front line to support in many ways, including improving the well-being of NHS staff, volunteers and patients affected by COVID-19, as well only to help assist them in their work in supporting many other critical areas of need, now and in the longer term.

The level of contributions to be made has not yet been revealed, but the announcement comes amid growing pressure for players to play their part in the rescue effort.

Some – including British Health Secretary Matt Hancock – have urged Premier League players to cut wages during the crisis. Hancock tweeted Wednesday that the “big-hearted decision” had been “warmly” welcomed. LILY: Qatar, Russia deny allegations of corruption surrounding World Cup bids “Get money in the right place” The Premier League had previously announced plans to launch a consultation exercise with the best players on a possible 30% pay cut. However, the new voluntary initiative will be “separate from any other club and league conversation, to help get the funds needed for those who need it right now,” the players’ statement said. Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, who recently helped feed thousands of kids with free school meals, said the players wanted to take their time to make the right decision. “We want to help in the best possible way and bringing money to the right places is a huge thing,” he said. BT Sport Wednesday. “It took a long time, a lot of conversations.” There are at least 60,733 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK with 7,097 deaths, according to last figures.



