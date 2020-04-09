Pope says coronavirus could be a response to climate change

Pope Francis has compared the coronavirus pandemic to recent fires and floods as one of “nature’s responses” to the world’s ambivalence in the face of climate change.

“There is an expression in Spanish:” God always forgives, we sometimes forgive, but nature never forgives, “said the pope in an interview published Wednesday in The tablet, a Catholic weekly newspaper based in the United Kingdom.

The pope, 83, replied if he thought the coronavirus could stimulate ecological conversion, the idea that people lead a more environmentally friendly life by understanding that the natural world is a creation of God.

Pope Francis said the world has yet to respond to the recent climate-related “partial disasters”.

“Who now talks about the fires in Australia, or remembers that 18 months ago, a boat could cross the North Pole because the glaciers had all melted?” He asked.

“Who’s talking about the floods now?” I don’t know if these are vengeances of nature, but they are certainly responses of nature. “

The pope went on to say that he believed the COVID-19 epidemic that ravaged the world could inspire change.

“It is time to take a decisive step, to move from the use and abuse of nature to contemplation,” he said.

With more than 1.5 million cases of coronavirus reported worldwide, the pope said the virus had shone the spotlight on hypocrisy as large epidemics continued in the United States and parts of Europe. .

“This crisis affects us all, rich and poor alike, and highlights hypocrisy,” he said.

“I am concerned by the hypocrisy of certain political figures who speak of coping with the crisis, of the problem of world hunger, but who in the meantime are manufacturing weapons.”

The Vatican closed St. Peter’s Square and the basilica to the public while the virus spread in Italy in early March.

The Pope said that members of the Vatican administration are still working while practicing social distancing.

“The Curia is trying to continue its work and live normally, organizing itself in rotation so that not everyone is present at the same time,” he said. “It is well thought out. We stick to the measures ordered by the health authorities. “

The pope has said he wants a response from world leaders that focuses more on humans and the environment than on the economy.

“I believe we need to slow down our rate of production and consumption and learn to understand and contemplate the natural world,” he said. “We have to reconnect with our real environment. It is an opportunity for conversion. “