Pittsburghers Illuminates Night Sky To Thank Essential Workers During “Illumination Ovation” – CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh area has come together to honor those who put their lives at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. Ovation Illumination thanked and loved Pittsburgh.

The event was organized by Sterling Events owner Evelyn Castillo to honor medical care, health care and all other essential workers still on the job.

Bloomfield was one of the many neighborhoods that praised the city’s essential workers.

“My husband has (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), so he would have a hard time with that, with his breathing. So it makes me want to do something, in case something happens to me, ”said Dee Degelman.

From the drums in the windows to the applause in the streets, it was the community’s turn to give back.

“My father is a nurse and I can’t really go home right now,” said Tim Pettigrew. “You put healthcare professionals on the front line in the battle. Thank you for the men and women who do this every day. “

Local people came together to thank first responders, grocery store workers and everyone else for keeping the area safe, healthy and on the move.

In Oakland, the Cathedral of Learning was lit, as was the American steel building and the Gulf Tower.

Illumination Ovation has transformed a silent city and its stadiums into thank you cards.

The event will recur on April 14.