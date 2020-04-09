Pennsylvania Clinic Provides Amish Coronavirus Testing for Horses and Strollers

The Central Pennsylvania Clinic in Belleville, a city known for its predominantly Amish and Mennonite population, is one of the only coronavirus testing facilities in the area.

The founder and medical director of the clinic, Dr. D. Holmes Morton, collaborated with Regina Lamendella, co-founder of a start-up that detects and diagnoses infectious diseases, to develop a new way of testing the virus.

The clinic’s medical staff collects the swab samples before sending them to the Lamendella company’s laboratory, Contamination Source Identification (CSI), for processing. Since the launch of the driving tests on April 1, the clinic has provided nearly 65 coronavirus tests.

Although the clinic also uses the currently available FDA-approved RT-qPCR test, Lamendella said the test has “as little as 66% sensitivity” and may not detect the virus in asymptomatic carriers.

The laboratory has therefore developed and validated their own test which uses rapid and non-targeted sequencing of the mRNA – as well as the RT-qPCR of the virus to quickly and accurately detect the virus. “Our test, the CSI-Dx test system, directly detects the viral genome of Covid-19,” Lamendella, who is also a professor of biology at Juniata College, told CNN. “With this test, we are able to see the whole viral genome and how it evolves and what strains float around. Tracking this evolution of the pathogen is going to be very important because we know the type of pathogen it is, a RNA virus, can change very quickly. “ While most coronavirus tests currently available take “about a week” for results to become available, Lamendella said his lab returns test results in 19 hours or less, using their RAPID data analysis tool. -Dx, developed by co-founder Justin Wright. And unlike most test facilities, the CSI laboratory is also equipped and staffed to perform and process several hundred tests each day. Extension of tests to asymptomatic carriers Although most hospitals only test patients with severe Covid-19 symptoms, Lamendella and Morton do their best to identify asymptomatic virus carriers who do not know they are positive. “We all know from experience that the epidemic is actually perpetuated by people who are relatively asymptomatic but still infectious,” Morton told CNN. “What we are trying to do is get ahead of the infection in this region by offering low cost tests, especially within the Amish community. It is also to make them aware of the risk of having gatherings , whether at church, at weddings or at funerals. “ Recent studies suggest that 25% to 50% of coronavirus carriers have no symptoms. The coronavirus is also twice as contagious as the flu; a person with coronavirus can infect “4 to 10 other people,” said Morton, adding that it means social gatherings could become deadly quickly. For communities like the Amish and Mennonites, who regularly hold large social gatherings, it is essential to educate them on the importance of maintaining social distancing precautions – as well as the importance of getting tested. “They are a particularly at risk community. Culturally, they are somewhat isolated from the news media. So they do not watch the news constantly or read the newspaper, while those of us who are immersed in the news have become remarkably well-informed scientifically, “said Morton, who specializes in genetic disorders in Amish and Mennonite children. “Another thing that makes them vulnerable is their social character. When they have a church, they have 300 people gathered on a small farm. From the point of view of an infection like this, it is a disaster.” The CSI now hopes to partner with other local hospitals and clinics that do not have access to the laboratory’s specialized research equipment to continue increasing the availability of coronavirus tests. There are more than 14,900 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania. The entire state is subject to a residence order until April 30. The virus has exceeded 398,000 cases nationwide and nearly 13,000 people have died.

