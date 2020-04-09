Patriots Julian Edelman Dropped Charges of Vandalism

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman will not be prosecuted for vandalism for misdemeanor, report says TMZ Sports.

Edelman was arrested on January 11 in Beverly Hills, California, for jumping on the hood of a Mercedes-Benz and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday. The anonymous owner of the car dropped the charges because “he was fully compensated for the costs of repairing the vehicle,” according to TMZ.

The incident occurred just a week after the Patriots were eliminated in the NFL playoff round by the Tennessee Titans. The 33-year-old was in town in Beverly Hills with former Celtics star Paul Pierce and former Patriots teammate Danny Amendola.

Edelman has just had one of his most productive seasons in a career that began with the Patriots after being selected in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. The former college quarterback caught 100 passes for 1,117 yards with six touchdowns in 16 games as target of quarterback Tom Brady, who left the Patriots after 20 years to sign a free agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Just hours before prosecutors drop the charges, Edelman posted a video on social media from his home and, dressed in a Celtics # 11 jersey, urged Boston residents to stay

“As Mayor Marty – my guy Marty Walsh – always says, Boston is a city built on returns, and we’re going to come back,” said Edelman. “… But there are crucial things that we have to do to get back from it, and that is to stay inside and be safe and at bay. It is necessary.

“I honestly want to say thank you to the people who put their necks at risk, health professionals, our police, our firefighters, the people who deliver food. All these people. It’s crazy how we all come together to work together because of these circumstances and we have to keep doing it, ”said Edelman.