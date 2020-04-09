Panthers coach on Cam Newton and Teddy Bridgewater

Carolina Panthers first-year coach Matt Rhule said replacing quarterback Cam Newton was a difficult – but correct – decision for his team.

“I think the world of Cam – as a person, and then everyone knows the type of player he has been for many, many years,” Rhule said in an interview with the reporter for Wednesday. Kristen Balboni team. “And I hope for him that he will find this success wherever he ends up.”

Wednesday should have been the third day of class work for the Panthers, who, like all NFL teams, are being sidelined due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lack of work at the start of the season shouldn’t hamper quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as he knows offensive coordinator Joe Brady of their time with the New Orleans Saints in 2018, Rhule said.

“Really like you’re sitting there in an off-season, [Bridgewater] walks on day 1, he knows the verbiage, he knows the concepts, ”explained the trainer. “You watch it on tape, he performs the pieces that we are going to perform. So you feel very good about it. And then, throughout his career, he is someone who makes everyone around him better.

“I think he is the ideal person for us, for our offensive, to know where this team wants to go.”

Bridgewater has spent the past two seasons as a backup for Drew Brees in New Orleans after recovering from a devastating knee injury he suffered with the Minnesota Vikings at training camp in 2016. He signed a $ 63 million contract with the Panthers in March for three years. veteran Newton to seek a free agent agreement elsewhere.

Rhule also discussed the team’s plans for the NFL draft, to be held from April 23 to 25. Because teams can’t invite players for interviews or training sessions, Rhule said he relies on his time in college play as part of his player assessment.

Before joining the Panthers in January for a seven-year contract that could be worth up to $ 70 million, Rhule spent seven seasons as an NCAA head coach – four at Temple and the last three at Baylor. A large part of its staff also came from colleges.

“The tape is news, the combine is news, the Senior Bowl is news,” said Rhule. “But also the connections we have and the time we have spent facing or coaching a lot of these guys is also information.”