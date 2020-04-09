Over 6.6 million Americans apply for unemployment

More than 6.6 million people claimed unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus crisis put nearly 17 million Americans out of work in just three weeks, according to new federal data.

Last week’s seasonally adjusted total added to an unprecedented increase in initial jobless claims, as the pace of filings barely slowed after a record 6.8 million the week before, the US Department of Labor announced on Thursday. The massive jump started with 3.3 million claims in the week ending March 21.

The figures suggest that more than 10 percent of the U.S. workforce has been sidelined as the viral pandemic has stalled the U.S. economy. But the bleeding should not stop anytime soon, as economists expect the wage bill to cut 20 million jobs in April.

The continuing increase came as more than 95 percent of Americans lived under house arrest orders to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, but forced non-essential companies to shut down and fire workers.

Economists predicted Thursday’s report would show around 5.2 million jobless claims this week as state agencies scrambled to handle the massive number of claims that blocked telephone lines and caused websites to crash of the government. New Yorkers have reported delays of several weeks in filing their claims as millions of calls have overwhelmed the state’s Department of Labor hotline.

Data on the unemployed indicate the most timely signs of the depth of the coronavirus crisis that has ravaged the US workforce. Federal authorities have said the unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% in March, but that figure only reflects the first half of the month and does not take into account the massive losses that occurred later. While economists widely expect unemployment to exceed the 10% peak of the Great Recession, some experts such as the chairman of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, James Bullard, have warned that it could climb as high as ” at 30%.

