Orange juice sales soar during pandemic

Retail sales of orange juice in the United States jumped about 38% in the four weeks ending March 28 compared to the same period last year, according to Nielsen.
The Florida citrus department has reported a 100% increase in demand for orange juice in particular. Shannon Shepp, the department’s executive director, called the jump “unexpected and significant,” in an emailed statement to CNN Business. “Current projections suggest that there will be a considerable increase in demand in the short term for orange juice,” she added.
In mid-March, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company recorded a 25% increase in demand in the retail industry, said Natalie Sexton, the company’s vice president of marketing. This increase is mainly due to citrus juices, including orange and grapefruit juice.
The beverage maker sells both to the food service and retail, and quickly adapted to sell primarily to retailers as restaurants and cafeterias close. The increase in retail trade has offset the decline in other channels, she said.
Previously, sales of orange juice had been steadily declining. According to the USDA, the per capita availability of orange juice – which can be used to shed light on consumption – increased from around 6.1 gallons in 1998 to 2.5 gallons in 2018.
Orange juice sales were down for two reasons:
The second is that supplies of oranges to the United States have declined due to a widespread citrus disease, called greening of citrus fruits.
The disease “has taken its toll on our industry,” said Rossetter, adding that greening has cut domestic supplies of oranges over the past decade. The disease drives up prices, which can make orange juice 100% less attractive to consumers.
But, she noted, the increase in demand is timely.
In the past year, producers in Florida have been able to fight citrus disease enough to finally increase their supply, she said. “It will be great news for the industry.”
