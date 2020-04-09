Orange juice sales soar during pandemic

Retail sales of orange juice in the United States jumped about 38% in the four weeks ending March 28 compared to the same period last year, according to Nielsen.

The Florida citrus department has reported a 100% increase in demand for orange juice in particular. Shannon Shepp, the department’s executive director, called the jump “unexpected and significant,” in an emailed statement to CNN Business. “Current projections suggest that there will be a considerable increase in demand in the short term for orange juice,” she added.

In mid-March, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company recorded a 25% increase in demand in the retail industry, said Natalie Sexton, the company’s vice president of marketing. This increase is mainly due to citrus juices, including orange and grapefruit juice.

The beverage maker sells both to the food service and retail, and quickly adapted to sell primarily to retailers as restaurants and cafeterias close. The increase in retail trade has offset the decline in other channels, she said. PepsiCo DYNAMISM (( Coca Cola Knockout (( Shelley Rossetter, deputy director of global marketing for the Florida Department of Citrus, said she heard from major orange juice brands that they too had seen increased sales.and, who own Tropicana and Minute Maid respectively, did not share recent sales figures for these brands. Previously, sales of orange juice had been steadily declining. According to the USDA, the per capita availability of orange juice – which can be used to shed light on consumption – increased from around 6.1 gallons in 1998 to 2.5 gallons in 2018. Orange juice sales were down for two reasons: The first is that some consumers have turned against ordinary fruit juices. Traditional fruit juice, once considered healthy, has been recast as a source of empty calories and sugar . Today, freshly squeezed green juices, water and other low-calorie drinks have inherited this healthy halo. In addition, regular juice has long been marketed as a breakfast drink. When more people started eating breakfast on the go, the juice suffered. The second is that supplies of oranges to the United States have declined due to a widespread citrus disease, called greening of citrus fruits. The disease “has taken its toll on our industry,” said Rossetter, adding that greening has cut domestic supplies of oranges over the past decade. The disease drives up prices, which can make orange juice 100% less attractive to consumers. But, she noted, the increase in demand is timely. In the past year, producers in Florida have been able to fight citrus disease enough to finally increase their supply, she said. “It will be great news for the industry.”

