Obama advised Biden on the selection of a second vice president

Alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden says former President Obama told him that when selecting a running mate: find the yin by the yang.

Speaking to donors during a virtual fundraiser on Wednesday, the former vice president recalled the conversation after being asked by a supporter about his own choice of VP.

Biden told the virtual attendees that he had contacted Obama for advice on choosing a running mate and that he had been asked to seek someone who had experience in areas where he was lacking.

Obama reminded him of how this dynamic worked so well between the two of them, said Biden.

“And so I’m going to need a female vice president who has the capacity, the strengths where I have weaknesses,” he told fundraising guests.

Biden has previously admitted to talking to Obama about potential vice president choices, telling his supporters at another fundraiser in late March that the two men discussed the importance of being ready to become president. if something should happen to him.

“They must be prepared,” he said, “Once I choose someone, God willing, if I am the candidate, there will be no snafu.”

Former vice president publicly pledged to choose woman as running mate and teased names such as Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.), Senator Kamala Harris (D-California), mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms and Representative Val Demings (D-Fla.).