NYSE husband Senator Kelly Loeffler to liquidate shares amid commercial fury

Senator Kelly Loeffler is cashing in to prove that she was not cashing.

The Republican Georgia announced Wednesday that it and her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, president of the New York Stock Exchange, are liquidating their individual actions to fight against the allegations of insider trading.

Loeffler is one of a handful of US senators who were criticized for their massive stock sales following a closed-door Senate meeting on the spread of COVID-19 on January 24, before stocks began to run. their downward spiral as companies were forced to close.

In an op-ed Wall Street Journal, Loeffler again defended herself, in particular by saying that she had not led the sale, because her family’s equity portfolio was managed at the time by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Sepio Capital and Wells Fargo.

She blamed the media “obsessed with a fantasy of abusive commerce in Congress” and also alluded to political motives. Loeffler, who took office in January after the resignation of Senator Johnny Isakson for health reasons, risks a primary on May 19 for his seat in the Senate.

The January 24 briefing in the Senate included “no material or non-public information,” said Loeffler. “All we have done is meet with public health officials and ask them questions about the emerging virus.”

“Although the Senate rules of ethics do not require it, my husband and I liquidate our holdings in managed accounts and look to exchange-traded funds and mutual funds,” said Loeffler. “I will report these outgoing transactions in the Periodic Transaction Report which I will table later this month.”

Of course, Loeffler is selling at a time when markets have rebounded on signs that the economy may reopen soon. The shares of Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of NYSE of which Sprecher is the CEO, closed Tuesday at $ 82.30.

According to documents filed with the SEC, the couple abandoned $ 18.8 million of ICE shares at the end of February and mid-March, including $ 13.3 million of ICE shares at $ 86.20 on March 11.

On March 23, ICE shares were moved for $ 66.85 per share, saving the couple from massive losses.

“I don’t do this because I have to do it.” I did everything correctly and in accordance with the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, ”said Loeffler. “Senate ethics and US law. I do it because the problem is not worth the distraction. “