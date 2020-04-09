NY flattens the curve, Wuhan reopens

The New York State coronavirus hotspot is “flattening the curve” of cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday – while the expected death toll across the country has dropped.

The dramatic closure of the Empire State – which began on March 20 – is starting to pay off as the number of people flooding hospitals slows down and the number of discharges increases.

Meanwhile, an influential model for coronavirus has reduced the expected number of coronavirus deaths by 26%.

On Wednesday, the University of Washington predicts that 60,000 Americans will die in the pandemic on August 4, against a projection of nearly 82,000 a day earlier.

Although Cuomo said hospitalizations have dropped in recent days, the Empire State reported its most virus-related deaths in one day – 779 – bringing the death toll to over 6,200.

Officials have published a racial breakdown of coronavirus deaths in the Big Apple, showing that the African American and Hispanic communities are the hardest hit.

On Long Island, a pair of serial burglars thought they could break and enter with impunity because the cops are busy coping with the crisis – and have been arrested.

And carefree couples transform the streets of New York into obstacle courses against coronaviruses.

