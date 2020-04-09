Now it’s Biden against Trump running for the White House

It’s officially Trump against Biden.

Senator Bernie Sanders finally threw in the towel Wednesday during his presidential candidacy by stuttering after weeks of increasing calls for him to leave the race.

The Vermont democratic socialist admitted that he had no viable path to victory and told his supporters that he had made the “difficult and painful” decision to stop his campaign.

“I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth and that we are some 300 delegates behind Vice President Joe Biden and the road to victory is practically impossible,” he said during the meeting. from a program to more than 100,000 supporters and the media where he finally claimed to have been the winner of an “ideological battle”.

“As this campaign draws to a close, our movement is not,” said Sanders, 78.

Sanders’ departure now paves the way for a confrontation between President Trump, 73, and Biden, 77, even before the Democratic and Republican nomination conventions of August.

New polls released Wednesday show that although Trump’s approval rate is at an all time high of 45% in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Biden, prone to blunder, still leads head-to-head clashes with general elections.

Biden dominates Trump 49-41% in a national Quinnipiac poll and a RealClearPolitics poll average shows that Biden is advancing from 49.7 to 43.3.

Despite admitting defeat at Biden, Sanders said he would remain on the ballot in the main remaining states to advance his ideological agenda at the National Democratic Convention, saying he would amass as many delegates as possible to “exert significant influence on the party platform”.

New York State Democratic Party President Jay Jacobs called the move “an error” and said it would only further divide the party.

“The nomination process isn’t about achieving artistic success, it’s about nominating a presidential candidate,” Jacobs told the Post.

Biden’s triumph over a field swollen with Democratic candidates – at one point ballooned to 27 presidential aspirants – marks a Lazarus-like rise after his campaign was essentially canceled earlier this year after disastrous fourth and fifth place finishes in the early states of Iowa and New Hampshire and some offbeat performances during the debates.

Sanders’ own campaign appeared almost at the end after suffering a heart attack on the field track last October, but he stayed in the race and became the favorite after a winning streak as fine as the Democratic Party has quickly merged around Biden in early March and saved his bid for the White House.

Trump called on Sanders supporters to join the Republican Party after he suspended his campaign and exploited tensions within the Democratic movement.

In three tweets on Wednesday, Trump repeated his claim that the Democratic Party had wronged Sanders and his legion of staunch supporters, and accused former candidate Elizabeth Warren of having cost him the victory.

“Bernie Sanders is out!” Thanks to Elizabeth Warren. Without her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! It ended as the Democrats and the DNC wanted, as did the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! ” Trump wrote.

He also has tweeted“Wow, Bernie doesn’t want to give up on her delegates and wants more!” What is that all about? “And,” Can’t see AOC plus 3 supporting Sleepy Joe! “