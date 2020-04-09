Nike transforms sneaker materials into face shields for medical workers

Talk about Nikes in a limited edition.

The sneaker behemoth uses materials from one of its best-selling shoes to make masks for medical workers. The company – in collaboration with health professionals from Oregon Health & Science University (OSHU) – published images of his conception Tuesday.

The face shield uses padding on the collar formerly used for sneakers, as well as a drawstring to comfortably hold the protective equipment on the face of a health worker. The shield also incorporates the TPU component of the Nike Air – one of the company’s most popular shoes – in its design as well.

The equipment will be assembled “in a streamlined nine-step process” at Nike Manufacturing Air Innovation’s facilities in Oregon and Missouri, the company said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says health workers should wear face shields like Nike’s when they don’t have more fitted masks – or in combination with homemade masks.

“Nike’s generous response to the COVID-19 crisis helps build an extra layer of confidence and support for healthcare workers, so that we can safely perform the tasks for which we were born,” Miko Enomoto , MD, associate professor of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine at the OHSU School of Medicine said in a statement.

The Jordanian manufacturer said it had delivered its first shipment to OSHU on Friday April 3.

Nike’s announcement comes just days after Apple unveiled its own design for adjustable face shields.

The tech giant plans to ship more than a million transparent shields every week through an “enterprise-wide effort,” said CEO Tim Cook in a video posted on Twitter. The first batch was delivered last week to the Kaiser Hospital facility in the Santa Clara Valley of California, where it received medical praise, said Cook.