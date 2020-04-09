New York restaurateur Keith McNally hospitalized for coronavirus

New York restaurateur Keith McNally is in a London hospital battling a coronavirus – and posts an article about his battle on Instagram.

McNally has created some of the city’s most renowned restaurants, including French-inspired bistrots Balthazar and Pastis. Born in Britain, he was hospitalized in London on Sunday. He posted an Instagram photo of him with an oxygen tube in his nose.

“Constantly on oxygen and constantly weak,” he wrote, adding that the National Health Service staff “is wonderful.”

McNally told Eater by email that his lungs were improving, “Although he’s still weak and sweating a lot, I feel like I’m a little better. Unfortunately, my appetite and sense of humor have completely disappeared. “

Eater noted that McNally, in his 60s, suffered a stroke that left his right side paralyzed and that his children – Sophie and Harry – are helping to run his business. He also partnered with restaurateur Stephen Starr to reopen Pastis last year.

Senior executives at his New York restaurants did not know he was in the hospital.

“I am very concerned and I will know more,” said a senior member of the team.

The deadly virus also caused complications that killed chef Floyd Cardoz last month.