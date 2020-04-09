New study warns new study should not completely remove blockages until coronavirus vaccine is found

“Although these controls appear to have reduced the number of infections to very low levels, without collective immunity from Covid-19, the cases could easily reoccur as businesses, factories and schools resume and increase social mix gradually, especially given the growing risk of cases imported from overseas while Covid-19 continues to spread around the world, “said Professor Joseph T Wu of the University of Hong Kong, who co-directed the research in a press release on Wednesday.

He warned that the speed of infection would increase unless governments ensure that restrictions are lifted slowly and that transmission is closely monitored.

“Although control policies such as physical remoteness and behavior change are likely to be maintained for some time, finding a proactive balance between resuming economic activities and keeping the reproductive number below one is probably the best strategy until effective vaccines are widely available. “

Research could be crucial, as countries around the world – some that have only had locks in place for the past few weeks – are considering how best to loosen the restrictions to restart their economies. Getting it wrong could lead to new epidemics and restrictions, the study found, and could be catastrophic for health care and the economy.

Austria On Monday, it announced that it would gradually begin to reopen its stores after Easter, one of the many European countries preparing to ease the restrictions. In Germany, a group of economists, lawyers and medical experts recommend a gradual revival of the largest European economy which would allow specific industries and workers to resume their activities while measures are taken to prevent a resurgence coronavirus.

A dozen academics have written this report , which was published last week by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research, according to which they do not expect an effective vaccine or treatment against the coronavirus to be available before 2021.

The British government is reviewing its lock nearly three weeks after it started, but London Mayor Sadiq Khan said yesterday it was “ far “relaxation of restrictions with the peak expected in more than a week.

British researchers in economics have suggested that the 4.2 million young people aged 20 to 30 who do not live with their parents should be allowed to return to work first.

Andrew J. Oswald and Nattavudh Powdthavee of the University of Warwick said in a backgrounder that the idea would help mitigate the “serious damage” to the country’s economy.

“Unless a vaccine is discovered quickly, it is unlikely that there will be a safe or painless course of action,” the newspaper said.

“Rather, we will have to face epidemiological and economic compromises. The choices at this stage will probably be difficult for politicians and citizens.

They said the idea “would help boost prosperity before an extraordinary recession sets in; it would bring other benefits to society; it would also create an additional reasonably small, but unfortunately significant, health risk , in the country”.

The effects of lifting a lock too quickly could hit some areas harder than others. Further analysis of the Lancet report showed that the risk of death for those who were positive for Covid-19 varied considerably in different parts of China, depending on economic development and the availability of health care resources.

The study found that the death rate in Hubei was 5.91%, almost six times higher than outside the province, where it was 0.98%.

“Even in the most prosperous and well-endowed mega-cities like Beijing and Shanghai, health care resources are limited and services will find it difficult to cope with a sudden increase in demand,” said Professor Gabriel M Leung, lead author of the University of Hong Kong, in the press release accompanying the Lancet report. “Our results underscore the importance of ensuring that local health systems have adequate staff and resources to minimize deaths related to Covid.”

Strict restrictions on the movement of people and goods were introduced across China on January 23 after the emergence of the new coronavirus in Wuhan in December, significantly affecting the economy as well as individual freedoms. Since then, they have been gradually relaxed in certain Chinese provinces, with the gradual reopening of factories and offices.

Analysis of four cities and 10 provinces outside of Hubei indicates that the measures should be lifted gradually or the number of cases will gradually increase during the relaxation period.

Estimates also suggest that once the burden of increasing cases is high, simply tightening interventions would not bring the burden back to its original level. This would require additional efforts, which would likely lead to greater health and economic effects.

“We are fully aware that as economic activity increases across China in the coming weeks, local or imported infection could lead to a resurgence of transmission,” added co-author Dr. Kathy Leung of ‘University of Hong Kong, in the press release. “Real-time monitoring of the effect of increased mobility and social mixing on the transmissibility of Covid-19 could allow policy makers to fine-tune control measures to interrupt transmission and minimize the impact of ‘a possible second wave of infections.’