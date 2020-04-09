New Jersey City using talking drones to scold people for bringing them together

This takes social distance away from new heights.

The city of Elizabeth, New Jersey, launched a fleet of talking drones to scold people for hanging out in a group during the coronavirus crisis, according to a report released Wednesday.

On Tuesday, five of the bossy robots started barking orders like “STOP gathering!” while hovering over parks and other public access points, according to NBC New York.

“These drones will be around the city with an automated message from the mayor telling you to stop collecting, dispersing and going home,” said the police. announced on Facebook. “Appearance Citations WILL CONTINUE AND CONTINUE to address those found guilty of a violation. Fines can range up to $ 1,000. You have been informed. “

Pictures of a police test run show the gadget sounding a siren as it zips over police cars in a parking lot. The futuristic fleet is on loan from the manufacturing company DJI to entice people to follow 6-foot social distancing guidelines, police said.

Chinese authorities were the first to send the message by drone that the crowded rallies would not fly. In February, the country’s authorities also used drones to scold citizens who went outside without masks.

Elizabeth is one of the most affected cities in New Jersey, with more than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus.