Nevada man stole hundreds of masks from VA facility

A former Nevada Marine is accused of stealing approximately 200 surgical masks from a Veteran Administration hospital, federal prosecutors said.

Peter Lucas, 35, appeared in court on Wednesday after allegedly ripping out at least four boxes containing 50 masks each from the Ioannis A. Lougaris VA medical center in Reno over a five-day period late last month, the US prosecutor’s office for the Nevada district has announced.

Lucas, who has been charged with theft of health care property, was caught by surveillance cameras in the VA establishment, stealing surgical masks from the supply carts he had custody from March 19, according to court documents.

Lucas from Reno then hid the boxes under his jacket before leaving the hospital, according to federal prosecutors.

“We will not allow the theft of personal protective equipment to remain discouraged, endangering the safety of doctors, nurses and other health professionals protecting our communities,” said US Attorney Nicholas Trutanich in a statement.

Lucas admitted to the police that he had stolen the four boxes, insisting on taking them and giving them to the homeless, KOLO-TV reports, citing a criminal complaint.

Hospital officials told investigators that they ordered 94,000 masks in January, but have so far received less than a third of that amount. We don’t know when the rest will arrive, reports the station.

Lucas, meanwhile, was identified by the station as a former Marine who was raising three children as a single father when he won a refurbished Toyota Prius in a 2017 competition.

A message requesting additional comments from the US attorney’s office was not immediately returned on Thursday morning.

If convicted, Lucas could face up to a year in prison and a $ 100,000 fine, according to federal authorities.