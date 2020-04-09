Nearly 80% of hotel rooms in the U.S. are empty, according to new data

by April 9, 2020 Top News
Nearly 80% of hotel rooms in the U.S. are empty, according to new data

In the United States, only 21.6% of hotel rooms were occupied between March 29 and April 4, according to new data from the hotel analysis company STR. That’s a 68% decrease from the same week last year.

These numbers could continue to fall, according to STR. The percentage for the last week is slightly down compared to the previous week.

Oahu Island, Hawaii, is one of the most affected by the lack of hotel guests. Only 7% of hotel rooms are occupied, the lowest rate of any market in the country. This figure is down over 90% from the same week last year.

Overall, budget hotels and accommodation in the suburbs tended to have more people than other hotels, according to STR.

The results are consistent with the wider trend in the hotel industrybecause the coronavirus has forced hotels to take drastic measures to survive.
Marriott, for example, locked up thousands of workers due to the high rate of cancellations. The Intercontinental Hotels Group, which owns the Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza hotel brands, said the demand for rooms was the lowest ever.
Lack of occupation also affects industry workers. A Oxford Economics study predicts that as many as 44% of hotel workers in all states will lose their jobs as a result of the pandemic.
Mitch Patel, owner of Vision Hospitality Group, told CNN earlier this month that he expects that many hotels will not survive.

“When it’s over, please go out and travel and eat and be American again,” said Patel. “But only when it’s safe.”

CNN’s Matt McFarland contributed to this report.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/t-NBUua6iYc/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

LSU sets up new fence to protect "Mike the Tiger" from coronavirus

LSU sets up new fence to protect “Mike the Tiger” from coronavirus

April 9, 2020
Hong Kong Coronavirus Quarantine Camp Journal: The Reality of Being Isolated in an Old Vacation Home

Hong Kong Coronavirus Quarantine Camp Journal: The Reality of Being Isolated in an Old Vacation Home

April 9, 2020
Pope walking through Rome's empty streets praying for an end to pandemic

Pope Francis: the coronavirus pandemic could be nature’s response to the climate crisis

April 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *