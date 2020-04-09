Nearly 80% of hotel rooms in the U.S. are empty, according to new data

In the United States, only 21.6% of hotel rooms were occupied between March 29 and April 4, according to new data from the hotel analysis company STR. That’s a 68% decrease from the same week last year.

These numbers could continue to fall, according to STR. The percentage for the last week is slightly down compared to the previous week.

Oahu Island, Hawaii, is one of the most affected by the lack of hotel guests. Only 7% of hotel rooms are occupied, the lowest rate of any market in the country. This figure is down over 90% from the same week last year.

Overall, budget hotels and accommodation in the suburbs tended to have more people than other hotels, according to STR.