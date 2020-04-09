NBA and WNBA play in H-O-R-S-E home games

It’s not quite basketball, but there will be professional basketball players. They will shoot. And, somehow, they will keep the score – so that’s at least something.

A group of current and former NBA and WNBA players will participate in virtual H-O-R-S-E games from their isolated courts. The opening tour will be broadcast on ESPN from Sunday at 4 p.m.

Former Clippers goalkeeper Chris Paul, ex-UCLA star Zach LaVine, Inglewood High product Paul Pierce and Chicago Sky WNBA All-Star Allie Quigley will all be in the same category. Paul will face Quigley and Pierce will face LaVine.

In a second installment, color analyst Clippers Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley of Utah, Trae Young of Atlanta and Tamika Catchings, a recent WNBA Hall of Fame inductee. Billups will play Young and Catchings will face Conley.

The semi-finals will take place next Thursday. Then the champion H-O-R-S-E will be crowned that evening when the winners of each group will compete.

If you’ve never played H-O-R-S-E, this is how it will work: players will take turns trying to match the shots taken (dipping is prohibited). If a player is unable to make the same move as the player who preceded him, he will win a letter. Once a player has spelled “H-O-R-S-E”, he will be eliminated.