NASA wants to turn the moon crater into a giant telescope

NASA has awarded new grants for innovative space projects.

Perhaps the wildest of the selected projects is the plan to place a radio telescope on the moon that could give us a glimpse of the earliest moments after the Big Bang.

The project, supported by NASA, aims to develop 3,281-foot radio telescope in the crater on the other side of the moon.

A movement that can end up making the moon look a bit like the Death Star from the Star Wars page.

Radio telescopic antennas must be curved parabolic in order for them to catch waves and reflect them to the receiver in the middle.

Therefore, a crater would make perfect natural food and would require less equipment and building in space.

According to the project team, this open radio telescope would be the largest in the solar system.

Placing such a technology on the surface of the moon instead of the Earth obviously has “huge benefits.”

The concept is called LCRT (Lunar Crater Radio Telescope).

Scientists think they could use it to observe the universe in much more detail because the Earth’s atmosphere and radio noise would not be in the way.

Scientists think the telescope could practically help us look back to the earliest moments in the universe.

They thought it could help them learn how the universe was inflated in a second after a great blow.

This is because the Big Bang is believed to have left weak “fingerprints” in space that cannot currently be detected by the Earth’s radio telescopes.

The telescope’s construction plans include robots that will take a 0.6-mile-diameter wire mesh across the crater.

In the middle of the crater would be a hung receiver that could pick up frequencies.

Astronauts may even maintain it as NASA plans to build an Artemis support camp on the moon.

NASA said, “This Lunar Crater Radio Telescope (LCRT), 0.6 miles in diameter, is the largest filled orifice radioscope in the solar system.

“The LCRT could enable enormous scientific discoveries in the field of cosmology by observing the early universe at a wavelength of 10 to 50 meters (i.e., in the 6 to 30 MHz frequency band), which has not yet been studied by humans.”

NASA has invested $ 125,000 (£ 100,900) in the project, and scientists now have nine months to see if they can develop it.