The coronavirus crisis may keep you from going to church on Sunday, but you can still worship Andrea Bocelli’s talent when he brings an Easter concert straight to your home.

The Italian tenor, 61, will cheer up with his performance “Music for Hope” – in front of empty seats – at the historic Duomo di Milano in Italy, which will be broadcast live on YouTube at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. The blind singer – who also helps COVID-19 with his Andrea Bocelli Foundation – explains on the phone from Italy how he copes with quarantine, what he learned from Luciano Pavarotti and the other tenor of the family.

How are you going to quarantine?

I’m here in my house in Tuscany, trying to spend my time in the smartest way, but it’s not that easy. I have the privilege of being in my house with all my family all together in a beautiful place. Usually I am in the world and now I am here with them. And then I read, I play, I sing, I study – all these things.

What was your weak point during all this?

Receive all this terrible news from northern Italy, where many people were dying. Many older people died from the virus. It was very sad.

There have also been uplifting stories of people singing together from their balconies and windows in Italy.

Lots of people stay in a small apartment in cities, and it’s not that easy [to be in quarantine]. Singing from the balconies is a way to feel a little better. Music can help.

And you will give people hope through music on Sunday.

When music can become a prayer, I think it’s the noblest way to sing. I am a singer and my best way to pray for my country, for the people who are suffering right now, is to sing. And [the Milan Cathedral] is a very important place in our religion. I will sing “Ave Maria”, “Domine Deus”, a beautiful piece by Rossini and “Sancta Maria” by Mascagni. And then, outside the church, I will sing “Amazing Grace”.

What would you normally do on a typical Easter Sunday?

Of course, I went to church. Then I would be here in my house with my family. In this case, I will leave my house for Milan, and I will return in the evening … For Christians, Easter is the most beautiful day of the year, because it is the day of hope.

Luciano Pavarotti has had a great influence on you. What is the best advice you’ve ever received from him?

We have talked a lot about technique. And for me it was really, really important to improve my technique.

Your younger son, Matteo, 22, is also a tenor. How does he follow in your footsteps?

Matteo is studying. Yesterday he passed an exam [online]. And I hope he can have a good singer career because he has the heart and the musicality. I try to give him the best possible suggestions, but then every decision [he makes] by himself.

What are you looking forward to when you can be released from quarantine?

I will return to my country [home]and I will go ride my horses. I miss them and miss them very much.