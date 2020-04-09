Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman Reveals He Had Coronavirus

Morgan Stanley boss James Gorman surprised his staff by revealing in an internal video that he had won his own battle against the coronavirus.

According to sources close to the banking giant, employees were informed by email at 8 a.m. on Thursday that their 61-year-old CEO had posted a 10-minute video on Morgan Stanley’s intranet site on a variety of topics and providing a general update on the operations of the company.

But Gorman delivered some news at the end of the video, announcing he had flu-like symptoms in mid-March. Although the symptoms were not too severe, he received a test towards the end of the month which returned positive for COVID-19.

Gorman – who looked healthy in the video, according to sources who watched it – said he had been asymptomatic for the past few days and had been cleared by his doctors last week.

A source close to the bank said Gorman’s disease had not been revealed before as he was never incapacitated during his illness and still controlled the $ 850 billion mega bank.

A Morgan Stanley staff member who watched the video was shocked to hear the news.

“It was not something I had heard,” said the insider. “But I guess I haven’t been in the office lately either.”

And there are indications that Gorman stayed at the head of the bank throughout his illness.

On March 26, around the time the CEO appears to have received his diagnosis, CNBC reported Gorman sent a staff memo to calm the nerves as the pandemic ravaged the economy.

“Although in the long term we cannot be sure how it will work, we want to commit you that there will be no downsizing at Morgan Stanley in 2020,” said the memo.

Morgan Stanley shares rose 5.5% to $ 41.52 at the start of the session Thursday after news or diagnosis and the takeover of Gorman hit the streets.