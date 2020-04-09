Milly Quezada: Queen Merengue’s brother-in-law dies of coronavirus

“Stay at home! I beg you, I ask you. Stay at home against all your wishes to go there,” multi-winner artist of a Latin Grammy told CNN Espanol. “Covid-19 kills people.”

One of these people is his brother-in-law, Pastor Fausto Arias, who died last Sunday in a New Jersey hospital after being tested positive for the virus. Arias is married to Quezada’s sister, Jocelyn Arias.

The couple, says the broken-hearted singer, met and fell in love in the late 1970s, when together they were part of what would become the historic group “Milly, Jocelyn y Los Vecinos”.

At the time, merengue, a lively and rhythmic music born in the Dominican Republic, was a genre dominated by men. It was the first such group led by women to be critically acclaimed, even becoming the first Latin musical act to be performed at an American presidential inauguration, George HW Bush in 1990. While the sisters sang, Arias played paper clip.

He was a pastor and “happy musician”

“For 20 years, he traveled the world with us, in Japan, in South America, all over the United States, playing his trombone,” Quezada recalls. “And he not only played it, but he jumped up and down with joy. He was a joyful musician who gave us so much of himself in music.”

This joy was taken unexpectedly by the family over the weekend when Arias, 65, now a senior pastor of an evangelical church in North Bergen, New Jersey, had to be rushed to hospital.

“He didn’t even have any symptoms, he just collapsed after his last virtual sermon” on March 22, says Quezada.

After taking him to three different hospitals, Arias was finally admitted to Englewood Hospital where they discovered that he suffered from pneumonia when he was infected with the coronavirus, which began to attack his lungs and his kidneys. After being intubated for several days, Arias died Sunday evening after his wife Jocelyn and daughter, Isabel Arias, were allowed to go into intensive care to say their last goodbyes.

In a post on Facebook , Jocelyn Arias said: “With great sadness, we said goodbye to my beloved – the first and only boyfriend I have ever had and to the father of my children – and now he rests in the arms of his Lord! ”

Pandemic keeps family apart

Worst of all, says Quezada, his sister and niece are now also infected with the virus, which has prevented them from coming together as a family to cry.

“Not being able to give her the support she gave me 25 years ago when I myself became a widow, the pain is indescribable, I don’t wish it on my worst enemy,” says Quezada. “We are so saddened not only by his loss, but by the fact that this pandemic tragedy separates us. We need air to breathe to hold us back, and we cannot do it. I live in front of my sister, I can’t go out and go inside this house because they’re going through it. It’s devastating on so many levels. “

This new reality is the reason why Quezada is now begging everyone to take the crisis seriously.

“If something was important in your life, think of your brothers and sisters, think of your parents, your grandparents, the people who are right next to you will be immediately affected if you go out and get sick”, warns Quezada. “You know what the tragedy is, and we are all guilty of it, we think that this too will pass immediately, that we do not need to make much of it, that it will not happen to us, that it is going to happen to the neighbor, but be aware that it can cost you or your loved ones their lives. So please stay at home. “

Besides his wife, Arias is survived by his two adult children and three granddaughters. Quezada says that she will always remember her brother-in-law for the cheerful music they made together and for her audacity.

“He feared nothing and no one in the world. He lived his life to the full. He took full advantage of life and took full advantage of music.”