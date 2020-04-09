Michael Hiltzik: Trump lies again about postal service

Among the myriad of pathological fixations swirling around President Trump’s approach to government, perhaps the strangest is his relentless hostility to the American postal service.

Trump was there again at a press conference on Tuesday when, following a question from a reporter, he denounced the postal service and one of its most important customers, Amazon.com.

In his usual style, Trump has renounced responsibility for the postal service. “I will tell you who the disappearance of the postal service is,” he said. “These are the Internet companies that give their stuff to the postal service – packages.” He said the postal service loses money “every time it delivers a package to Amazon or those other Internet companies that deliver.”

“These [internet] businesses … enter and drop thousands of packages on the ground at the post office and say “deliver it”. “ Trump is wrong again about the postal service

He said if the postal services raised prices “in reality, they could make money or break even.” He said he had no authority over the service because it is run by independent boards “appointed by other governments”.

There is a lot of misinformation to unpack there, so let’s roll up our sleeves and get started. Keep in mind that Trump is attacking a government service specifically designed to provide universal delivery, linking a nation from the remote Aleutian Islands of Alaska to Key West, from Lake of the Woods in icy northern Minnesota to the humid region of Brownsville, Texas.

Postal services are expressly listed in the Constitution (article I). Put it all together, and the idea that they should be offered only at a profit or even at breakeven costs is not supported by law or tradition.

We do not operate the for-profit military, schools or any other public service; The idea that the postal service should be “run like a business”, that is to say inviting to the Conservatives, is a code for undermining a public good and leaving the private enterprise behind.

Trump exploded when the reporter repeated an assertion that she attributed to representative Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) That Trump killed a coronavirus rescue measure that would have given the postal service credit $ 25 billion emergency.

In the latest bailout, the postal service received only a government-supported loan of up to $ 10 billion; postal officials said more was needed to keep it running in June.

As for Trump’s representations, even if it is true that the postal service is supervised by a independent board of directors, they are all subject to presidential nomination. Currently, the board has two vacancies and five members. Each of the five was appointed by Trump.

The separate Postal Regulation Commission has the power to set rates, which are Trump’s major bugaboo. The People’s Republic of China has five members, up to three of whom may be members of the same party. Of the current commissioners, three (two Democrats and one Republican) have been appointed by Trump. The other two members are both Republicans.

Trump doesn’t seem to be aware of this. He said at the briefing: “We just had the opportunity to appoint two people to the committee, if I understand correctly, and that’s fine.”

It’s hard to glean what he’s talking about. He made his three appointments in June 2018 and August and June of last year, which stretches the term “fair” far enough. The other two seats will not open until 2022. If the people appointed by Trump do not see things his way, he has no one in charge but himself.

Trump’s claims that a reduced rate deal with Amazon is at the heart of the loss of service, that it will lose money on every Amazon package or that it could go black if it raised prices for “Many” are not based on facts.

More likely, they are based on his animosity towards Amazon, which belongs to Jeff Bezos, who separately owns the Washington Post. It stays in Trump’s throat, as the Post produces one of the most wanted, effective, and critical covers of his administration.

Indeed, Trump’s overt threats to Amazon have resulted in the explosion of a $ 10 billion contract for high-tech services that the Pentagon has awarded to Microsoft. Amazon went on to stop the sentence, saying its offer was better and was only lost to Microsoft because of Trump’s interference. The agreement is still linked to the court.

Amazon and other parcel delivery services, including those like FedEx that are not Internet merchants, have become a crucial customer base for the postal service. Nothing in the financial reports of the service indicates that these deliveries are made at a loss. Indeed, they represent a growing share of its revenues.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2019 ended December 31, service reported, shipping and parcel revenues increased $ 146 million, or 2.3%, despite a volume decrease of 84 million. pieces, or 4.6%, compared to the same period a year earlier.

The growth in parcel revenues probably cannot compensate for the sharp decline in first-class mail, which is one of the challenges facing the postal service. The service could certainly negotiate contracts at higher rates, but there are obvious limits, since parcel delivery is not a legal monopoly reserved for the postal service and, at some level, it would lose business with d other parcel services or a local service such as that which Amazon had in the works.

The actual terms of Amazon’s agreement with the postal service are not public. But there are reasons to believe that the relationship is relatively effective. According to Trump’s version, “these companies … come in and drop thousands of packages on the post office floor and say ‘deliver it’.”

But Amazon has a well-developed logistics capacity. According to certain testimonies, the firm performs a considerable sorting before depositing its parcels so that the postal service transports the last kilometers.

No one disputes that the postal service is losing billions of dollars a year – $ 8.8 billion in the past fiscal year, on revenues of $ 142.6 billion. But the biggest contributor to its red ink is a mandate imposed by Congress in 2006 to pre-finance its health care costs for retirees, a requirement that no other government agency faces.

Connolly and his Democratic colleagues hoped to eliminate the mandate and over-indebtedness resulting from debt via the coronavirus rescue program, but failed.

Trump has done nothing to improve the fortune of the postal service, and he has not shown that he understands his problems. As with so many problems, he could help everyone by not talking about them.