Meat factories close as workers fall ill

Tyson TSN (( , one of the world’s largest meat processors, suspended operations at its Columbus Junction, Iowa pork plant this week after more than two dozen workers contracted Covid-19 there. Tyson said it would divert cattle moving to Columbus Junction to other pork plants in the area to minimize the impact on its production.

JBS USA, another major meat processor, has ceased operations at its beef factory in Souderton, Pennsylvania, with the intention of reopening on April 16, after two weeks. The company decided to close the facility after several members of the factory management team stopped working because of flu-like symptoms, a company representative said, adding that all other JBS USA factories were still open. Cargill also suspended operations at its protein factory in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, where 900 people generally work.

“This will allow us to minimize the impact of COVID-19 and continue [to] follow the guidelines of the health department, “said Jon Nash, North America manager for Cargill Protein, in a statement to CNN Business.

Consumers are unlikely to experience shortages due to production disruptions. But the closings are devastating for some meat producers, who remained open during the pandemic. Food suppliers are essential businesses.

The United States has enough meat to avoid shortages for consumers, said Christine McCracken, senior animal protein analyst for Rabobank. Processors who previously served restaurants or cafes have started selling to retailers. And some restaurants sell groceries, including meat, directly to customers “The retail business is complete,” said McCracken. “I do not foresee any real shortage for the consumer.” The closures represent “a very small fraction of the overall slaughter” in the United States, she added. “At this point, there is really no reason to think that there would be major disruptions.” But closings could accelerate, which could put the system under severe strain and further harm producers. If workers get bored, factories could stay closed longer or run at slower speeds. Already, fewer employees are working because they may have to stay home to care for sick children or parents, among other reasons. “Smart money looks like it will be a problem in more factories, we just hope they don’t all overlap at the same time,” she said. “If it expands to more factories, it becomes a serious problem.” Producers “suddenly would have nowhere to go,” she said. If local outbreaks result in the closure of a number of regional factories, producers accustomed to selling their products locally may lack options. For these producers, “it’s a crisis”. Marty Smith, President of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association described the situation facing livestock producers in a letter to President Trump on Wednesday “The emergence of COVID-19 has led to a sharp decline in the livestock futures market and the cash trade – causing significant financial challenges for our members,” he wrote, warning that “the market problems for cattle farmers will not be packing factories close or slow down for an extended period. ”

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/TRnk1DyQs5Q/index.html