McDonald’s sales drop 22% as chain closes dining rooms

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly reduced McDonald’s results.

The fast food giant’s comparable sales fell 22% last month as the coronavirus forced it to shut down dining rooms around the world, the company said on Wednesday. McDonald’s stores in the United States fell 13.4% in March compared to 8.1% in the first two months of 2020.

But unlike many struggling restaurants across the country that temporarily closed during the pandemic, 99% of McDonald’s restaurants are open for business here, doing drive-through, delivery or take-out, the company said in an update. McDonald’s will announce its first quarter results on April 30.

“Starting in mid-March, we recorded a significant drop in our results which varies by market,” said the company’s general manager, Chris Kempczinski, in a press release. “The situation remains fluid,” he added, “and it is not possible to estimate the magnitude of the impact on our activity at the moment.”

Last month, the company temporarily removed the all-day breakfast from its menu, simply for the number of items prepared by employees.

In the meantime, Kempczinski cut his salary by 50% while four other senior executives cut their base salary by 25% from April 15 to September 30, the company said.

“These are unprecedented times, and to put it simply, I thought it was the right thing to do,” Kempczinski said in a statement regarding his salary cut.