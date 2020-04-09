Mask vendors flood Instagram amid panic of coronaviruses

Merchants hawking medical masks flooded Instagram during the coronavirus crisis to capitalize on growing demand, the researchers say.

At least 10,450 Instagram accounts have been launched in the past four months, selling masks used worldwide to protect people from the deadly virus, according to a report from social media research firm Ghost Data.

The “questionable” accounts are mainly based in China, investigate the field via WhatsApp and accept payments via PayPal to move their stock, according to the researchers. Sellers have proliferated even though Facebook – Instagram’s parent company – banned masks ads about a month ago.

“There is no guarantee that the products advertised are authentic and safe, not to mention the possibility of health and safety threats to a potential buyer,” Ghost Data researchers wrote in their report on Monday, which was the first detailed by the Wall Street Journal.

The firm identified a total of 25,861 Instagram posts selling medical masks and said the number of posts had exploded with the pandemic. The accounts used hashtags to promote their products such as “#surgerymasks” and “# n95”, a reference to the type of respiratory mask used by health workers, the researchers found.

Vendors have widely peddled masks made by 3M, the brand of which appeared in nearly 85% of published images, according to Ghost Data. The Minnesota manufacturing giant – whom President Trump recently ordered to produce N95 masks – warned last month of an increase in the counterfeiting of its products.

E-commerce companies such as Amazon and eBay have also battled suspicious merchants against the backdrop of price increases. eBay banned health care mask lists and Amazon removed more than a million counterfeit and overpriced products from its market in February.

But these platforms also have filtering protocols for sellers, which makes Instagram more attractive to those looking to move masks under the radar, according to Ghost Data.

Facebook is attacking accounts identified by Ghost Data, in addition to deleting millions of ads and trade lists for masks, coronavirus test kits and other essential supplies, a spokesperson for the society. The social media giant has also cracked down on content that promises to cure the virus or spread conspiracy theories about the disease.

“We are focusing on preventing the exploitation of this crisis and have deleted many accounts and blocked many hashtags included in this report,” the Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. “We use several automated detection mechanisms to block or remove this material from our platform.”