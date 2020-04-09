Marc Staal is a relic of the Rangers who proved that he still belongs

Part 18 of a series analyzing the Rangers.

You could start with perhaps the most confusing ice incident I have ever seen, that of Eric Staal crushing reached high who switched his brother, Marc Staal, to Caroline on February 22, 2011.

Or perhaps with the calamity at the Garden on March 5, 2013, when Marc was struck in the right eye during the deflection by Jakub Voracek of Kimmo Timonen’s shot and lost vision in that eye.

Because these are the two defining moments of Staal’s career in New York which started with the 2007-08 season. Now that Zak DeOssie’s term with the Giants has ended, Staal is second in longevity among professional athletes in this city, with only Henrik Lundqvist (2005-06) exceeding his seniority.

(Brett Gardner, a Yankee since the last day of June 2008, is third on the list. Fourth? Josh Bailey, an Islander since 2008-2009).

But rather than pointing out this pair of milestones that changed the course of Staal’s career, let’s go back to October 29 when the Rangers were at the Garden against the Lightning and that No. 18 was designated as a healthy scratch by David Quinn to make room for the addition of Ryan Lindgren to the lineup.

Was designated as a healthy scratch for the first time in his career.

Staal didn’t like him. Not even a tiny bit. And he liked him less when he was eliminated in the next game, too, in Nashville on November 2. And much less than that when he sat for the third time in a row against Ottawa on November 4. He was angry.

And he played like that after being reinstated for the next game against the Red Wings on November 6. There was another forced break soon after that cost the Staal 13 games when he underwent ankle surgery after developing an infection. But when he returned on December 6, he returned to his job and never looked back or over his shoulder.

The coach had posed a challenge. Be better. And that’s exactly what Marc Staal was reinvigorated after accepting this challenge. He was strong in turns, effective head-to-head, better in positioning and with work ahead than he had been in recent years.

It brought great stability to the rear. And his solid work made it possible for the team to send Libor Hajek back to Hartford to continue their apprenticeship after the NHL became a little too much for the 22-year-old.

His stability on the left allowed his partner, Tony DeAngelo, to thrive offensively on the right side. And number 18 reminded us of who he is and what he meant to the Rangers on the ice and as a leader in the room. Only five men played more games in the Blueshirt than Staal’s 892, and they were Harry Howell, Brian Leetch, Rod Gilbert, Ron Greschner and Walter Tkaczuk.

The longevity of Tkaczuk as Ranger never fails to surprise me. The way Chris Kreider is the survivor among all of the young attackers to cross the pipeline the past decade was Tkaczuk a generation ago. The famed Bulldog Line center actually played two games with the midterm team from 1967 to 1968 as a 20-year-old OHA Kitchener player before making it definitively the following season.

He had Billy Fairbairn on his right and a guy passel on the left, from Dave Balon – one of the most underrated scorers to ever play for the team – to Gene Carr to Steve Vickers, who was the best of all. The No. 18 has played 945 games with the Rangers, 53 more than Staal. The last in Tkaczuk’s career was on February 2, 1981 at the Garden in a 3-2 loss to the Kings. He was hit in the right eye by a puck that bounced abnormally on the ice and lost his sight in that eye. He never played again.

The career path of Staal, 33, has been forever changed by the eye injury and concussion from Caroline in a concussion. The Rangers went from 16th to 12th row to catch it during the 2005 Ping Pong Lottery Draft which followed the canceled season. The Blueshirts, Penguins, Sabers and Blue Jackets all had the same shot at the first general selection which would be Sidney Crosby. The Rangers ended up with 16th overall. Don’t ask me. When the financially troubled Penguins emerged with the award, the ghost of Dave DeBusschere nodded knowingly.

But the Blueshirts inflicted their first and second points on the Thrashers in order to climb up and catch Staal, who was a two-way guy with a power play ability. In 2010-11, in fact, he got 2:38 for the PP while playing for John Tortorella. He may not have gotten a total of 2:38 since then, evolving into a homemaker who never hesitated to lay wood on Crosby in the ongoing series of playoff clashes between teams.

As the league grew faster day by day, Staal did not do this. As the defenders became more mobile during the month, Staal did not do so. He is a dinosaur in this league. A Tyrannosaurus Rex which has proven this season that it is in no way on the brink of extinction.