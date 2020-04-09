Male celebrities brag about growing hair in quarantine

Brake your little violins for these older male celebrities – their hair has grown out of control in isolation.

Humble bragging about how their hair grew in the wild while sheltering on the spot has become a trend among famous men, who share photos of their untamed quarantine locks while salons, salons hairdressing and beauty salons are closed.

“I might need a haircut”, Stephen Colbert, 55, tweeted tuesday, with a photo of the poop that her hair has become. His “Late Show” has started broadcasting new episodes even while Colbert stays at home.

Kyle MacLachlan also sports a larger C following the coronavirus. The 61-year-old man “channels his inner Beethoven,” he says in a video promoting a “Twin Peaks” evening where his gray hair stands out like a tidal wave above his scalp.

Ryan Seacrest has often mentioned the new hair he wears on the pandemic edition of “Kelly and Ryan”, which the stars film by video chat from their respective homes.

“A few days late, but who still has time,” he wrote Instagram photo showing a side by side of him clean cut and closely shaved on March 1, next to a photo in which he wears a hairy disguise on April 1.

Other celebrities have started dyeing their hair in pink in quarantine, including the younger sister of model Kate Moss Lottie Moss, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Some actors and athletes have decided to close their locks instead, with “This Is England” actor Stephen Graham, Spanish football star Héctor Bellerín and “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp joining all humming rows.

The experience of bangs and hair dye in pharmacies has also become fashionable, with stylists anticipating a rush of customers who desperately need help repairing the damage they caused after the pandemic ended.

“Here is the officer Van Ness”, hairdresser and “Queer Eye”, the grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness Instagram photo of himself with his hair pulled back. “Don’t try new lewks during quarantine.”