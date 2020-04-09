LSU sets up new fence to protect “Mike the Tiger” from coronavirus

The university has erected an additional pedestrian barrier around the habitat for “ Mike the tiger. “ The welfare of the precious Baton Rouge Bengal tiger has always been a top priority, but concern grew after a 4-year-old tiger named Nadia tested positive for coronavirus at the Bronx Zoo in New York.

The new fencing layer was put in place on Tuesday to provide an additional four-foot barrier between Mike and pedestrians, according to Ginger Guttner, spokesperson for the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.

The Bengal tiger is the seventh Mike and will be 4 years old in September.

Nadia of the Bronx Zoo was the first instance of a Covid-19 contracting tiger, and while she should recover, LSU is taking no chances with Mike VII.

“Scientists are still learning about this new coronavirus and how it spreads,” Guttner said in a statement. “Additional studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by Covid-19. At the moment, there is no evidence to suggest that animals, including pets or livestock, can spread the virus. Covid-19 infection to people. “ In Nadia’s case, she was infected by a zoo worker who was “asymptomatically infected with the virus” while caring for the Malaysian tiger and other animals, the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo. said in a press release last week . But even before Nadia, Mike’s guards still watched him closely, according to Guttner. “More than three weeks ago, Mike’s guardians instituted a standard operating procedure (SOP) by which they stopped having direct contact with the tiger, just in case it turned out that cats were susceptible to be infected with Covid-19, “Guttner said in the release. Mike’s guards also wear gloves and a mask when working in the night house. LSU requests that Mike’s fans continue to follow the governor’s orders and remain at home. They can still get a glimpse of Mike on the Tiger cam or follow him on social media. The additional fence can be seen on the live university camera outside the tiger habitat.

