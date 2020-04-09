LSU sets up new fence to protect “Mike the Tiger” from coronavirus

The new fencing layer was put in place on Tuesday to provide an additional four-foot barrier between Mike and pedestrians, according to Ginger Guttner, spokesperson for the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
The Bengal tiger is the seventh Mike and will be 4 years old in September.
Nadia of the Bronx Zoo was the first instance of a Covid-19 contracting tiger, and while she should recover, LSU is taking no chances with Mike VII.
“Scientists are still learning about this new coronavirus and how it spreads,” Guttner said in a statement. “Additional studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by Covid-19. At the moment, there is no evidence to suggest that animals, including pets or livestock, can spread the virus. Covid-19 infection to people. “
“More than three weeks ago, Mike’s guardians instituted a standard operating procedure (SOP) by which they stopped having direct contact with the tiger, just in case it turned out that cats were susceptible to be infected with Covid-19, “Guttner said in the release.
Mike’s guards also wear gloves and a mask when working in the night house.
LSU requests that Mike’s fans continue to follow the governor’s orders and remain at home.
