Liverpool injured after making ‘morally wrong’ decision amid Covid-19 pandemic

Although clubs – many of which are owned by multi-billion dollar businessmen – making billions of dollars from the current television rights deal, many have already made the decision to put non-player staff on temporary leave, all by continuing to pay a lot to their players. are.

Talks between the Premier League and the Association of Professional Footballers (PFA) over potential reductions in player wages remain deadlocked.

Premier League general manager Richard Masters wrote to British lawmaker Julian Knight, chairman of the ministry’s Culture, Media and Sports committee on Tuesday to defend the clubs’ decision to remove non-player staff.

Masters said the top flight clubs face “unprecedented levels” of losses, which could total more than £ 1 billion.

“It’s really poor”

Whatever the end result of the discussions, Liverpool is a Premier League club whose reputation has taken a hard hit in the past week.

In October, Liverpool CEO Peter Moore was asked by the Spanish newspaper El Pais what sets his club apart from its European rivals.

“We had this incredible historical figure: Bill Shankly, a Scottish socialist who built the foundation,” he said. “Even today, when we talk about business, we ask ourselves: ‘What would Shankly do?'”

Probably turn to his grave after it was announced on Saturday that Liverpool – whose majority shareholder John W. Henry is worth $ 2.5 billion – would use a British government bailout to help pay for non-player staff that he placed on temporary leave.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, designed to help employers who have been severely affected by coronavirus, pays workers who have been on leave 80% of their wages – up to a maximum of £ 2,500 per month.

For a club – which made a profit of £ 42 million last year – and its super-wealthy owner of using taxpayers’ money to keep paying its staff caused a huge blow and within 48 hours, Liverpool reversed its decision, Moore apologizing.

“The club used this, the club marketed itself this way and CEO Peter Moore talks regularly about socialism and what Bill Shankly would do,” Gareth Roberts told Liverpool’s The Anfield Wrap podcast to CNN Sport.

“If you’re going to use Shankly’s phrases, if you’re going to say things like” it means more, “if you’re going to talk about LFC families and families, then that really seems to contradict all of that.

“Liverpool has worked very, very hard over a period of time to do many good things in the community ahead as a thoughtful organization … and the Liverpool Football Club should, for me, be an active part in the community. “

Currently, four Premier League clubs are using the government program.

Tottenham, Newcastle, Norwich and Bournemouth have come under fire, with many wondering why the teams sharing billions of dollars under the current TV rights deal should need to use the job program.

Conversely and with unanimous praise, Manchester City became the first Premier League club to announce that it would not place staff on leave.

“We remain committed to protecting our employees, their jobs and our business while doing what we can to support our wider community at this most difficult time for everyone,” a city spokesperson told CNN.

Considering the criticism these four clubs received last week and after the Manchester City announcement, Roberts said the timing of Liverpool’s decision made no sense, especially since neither the Premier League nor its players had made a decision on the pay cuts.

“From a public relations and reputation point of view, it’s also very poor,” he says.

“If the communication, if the strategy around it had been a little better, I think they could have avoided a lot of that; it looks like an audience [relations] almost a crisis of their own making, why did they have to do it now?

“You have seen all the football clubs throw it in the grass or say they will not do it at all. They got their PR win now and it’s nasty Liverpool and everything else.”

“Whatever I say, I’m just going back to the timing. We missed a home game, it’s been just over three weeks since Liverpool last played football. I don’t think they should dive into this match. now. “

“Morally wrong”

The initial announcement only served to undermine much of the good work Liverpool has already done during the pandemic.

Jurgen Klopp’s fan video prioritizing public health on first title for 30 years was compassionate and sincere, while Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson would help create a coronavirus fund for the NHS .

“It was not a decision that, to me, reflected the values ​​of Liverpool or the people of Liverpool earlier,” says Roberts. “Now I would just like to promote some sort of cultural change within the club, where perhaps in situations like this, there is a little more consultation.

“That in the future they think about how the fans will feel and what the city will feel because Liverpool is unique as a business as a football club. I think that’s why [the decision] was so restrained against them because they tell us too.

“The general manager tells us it’s a special club, it’s different, the fans are special, the community feels special and you’re making a tough business decision like this. In the end, it sounds morally wrong, and it doesn’t work “doesn’t match what we were told. “

This is not the first time that Liverpool owners have listened to fans following a controversial business decision.

In 2016, they apologized and canceled a ticket price increase after thousands of fans protested by staging a walkout during a Premier League match.

Roberts believes that while the widespread criticism of the owners and managers of the club is deserved, they also deserve praise for listening to the fans and reversing the decision.

“They were in their owners’ bubbles, if you will,” says Roberts. “Where they were looking purely at the numbers, purely at the forecast and thinking about finances now and finances in the future.

“They saw it made sense and didn’t really think about the broader ramifications, didn’t think about the potential reputation problem and obviously came back to bite them – I mean they are certainly aware of it now.

“I think they came out of this box when they made this decision and now they have returned to it. They’ve left themselves open to criticism, they’ve had a lot and they still get it, but I think it ‘was great of them and courageous of them to reverse this decision. “

Before setting aside the decision, Moore spoke to Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson and local MPs Ian Byrne and Dan Carden.

“Peter asked me what I thought and I told him that I am in favor of using leave if it means keeping jobs because the top priority should be that staff are paid,” said Byrne, a lifelong Liverpool fan at The Athletic.

“Everyone was delighted when British Airways went on leave because it saved jobs, but the reality is that football is judged according to a different set of rules. With football clubs, there is a moral side to it .

“If Liverpool said, ‘we’re going to leave for three months, we’re going to get an X amount from the government, and then we’ll pay it back later’ – that’s a different argument.

“The shame on me is that this decision overshadowed much of the excellent work the club is doing in the local community during these difficult times.

“Football is an easy target for the government and some people are still looking for a reason to hit Liverpool. The club gave them an open goal on it. It caused damage but they did it right. . “

“They want to help”

Talks over footballers who cut their wages by 30% collapsed this weekend after the PFA said the Premier League split proposal could hurt the NHS.

The PFA argued that a 30% reduction in wages over a year would be equivalent to £ 500 million in salary cuts and, subsequently, a loss of £ 200 million in tax contributions to the British government.

As part of the proposal, the Premier League said it would pay £ 125 million in advance to help the leagues lower the English football pyramid, while donating £ 20 million to the NHS. .

The issue quickly became politicized after a number of British lawmakers suggested that Premier League footballers should do more to help financially.

But discussions between the Premier League, the PFA and the English Football League have focused on how to guide the clubs – many of which are now losing substantial sums – during this unprecedented period.

“We’ve heard a lot about this 30% figure – the cuts the Premier League would like players to accept in order to close the financial hole if the worst gets worse and the season can’t end,” Ryan Bertrand of Southampton told the Guardian.

“It has been suggested that this would make up for the loss of broadcast revenue of around £ 750 million, but, quite simply, this is math for dummies.”

Any deal would not necessarily imply an immediate 30% pay cut for top footballers, but rather would be a sliding scale.

In the worst case and without football at all for the foreseeable future, the maximum deferral of 30% of wages would be applied.

But if football were to come back in one form or another, for example behind closed doors so that the day’s income is always affected but the broadcasting income is less affected, this could be reduced to 10%.

“We tend to try footballers fairly easily,” former international Gary Lineker told CNN last week. “It’s an easy game. Yes, they are paid a lot of money, but I am sure they want to help.

“They are still very good in the communities and I am sure that over the next few days the footballers will stand up and be counted.”

“I am sure it will happen, but it takes time and everyone here jumps on the bandwagon. Politicians tend to do it from time to time, especially at the expense of football.”

“Let’s not all jump on the judgment horse and just wait and see how it goes over the next week.”

For the moment, no date has been set for the resumption of the Premier League.

An agreement between all the parties seems to be far away, with the players apparently wanting assurances on the destination of the money deducted from their wages.

But the PFA insists that all Premier League players “want and will play their part by making significant financial contributions in these unprecedented times.”

As the La Liga and Serie A teams take matters into their own hands and announce pay cuts amid the ongoing pandemic, Premier League club makers continue to fall behind.