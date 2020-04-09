Live coronavirus updates: 1.5 million cases worldwide

President Donald Trump listens to Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, talk about the coronavirus in the James Brady White House press room on Wednesday April 8 in Washington. Alex Brandon / AP

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, said that models for the number of American coronavirus deaths have dropped dramatically in recent days because Americans have drastically changed their behavior.

Birx said that the United States was “much better in many cases than many other countries, and we are trying to understand that”.

“We think our health care delivery system in the United States is pretty extraordinary,” she said, but added that the models were based on “what America did.”

“I think what has been so remarkable, I think for those of us who have been in science for so long,” continued Birx, “is how important the change in behavior is and how Americans are amazing at adapting and following these behavioral changes. ”

The country’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, later said that changing patterns prove that the stages of social distancing work.

“We know mitigation works. The reason we know it works is the question that was asked about the numbers … why they made the projections,” said Fauci. “What you do with data will always go beyond a model. You redo your models based on your data.”

“Our data tells us that mitigation works,” said Fauci. “Keep your foot on the gas because that’s what will help us get through this.”

A certain context: As CNN previously reported, an influential model for tracking the coronavirus pandemic in the United States now predicts that fewer people will die and fewer hospital beds will be needed compared to last week’s estimates.

On Wednesday, the model predicted that the virus would kill 60,000 people in the United States over the next four months. This is approximately 33,000 fewer deaths than the model estimated last Thursday.

While the U.S. is still facing a shortage of about 16,000 hospital beds, it will need 168,000 fewer beds than expected, according to the new analysis.