LeBron James proud of Lakers season, but would like to close

The James household has a new personal trainer. His name is LeBron. He trains his wife, Savannah. He trains his son, Bronny, who also shoots with him when they have access to private facilities owned by friends.

James settled into a routine during an unprecedented April, the one in which COVID-19 interrupted the NBA season and much of society.

“How do you assess what has happened in the past three weeks or how long has this pandemic been going on?” It’s not natural, “James said during a Zoom video call with 20 journalists on Wednesday. “It’s something that has never happened before. Some of you are older than me, probably never seen this before. You sort of take all the information you have on a daily basis. “

James knows one thing, however.

If the NBA season cannot resume, it will remain incomplete for James and his teammates, but not without special moments.

“I will have some satisfaction to be with my brothers, to be with my guys, to think of some of the road trips we have had, to think of some of the games we have lost, some of the games that we won, some of the games we overcame, and then everything we went through this season, “said James. “Just the ups and downs not only on the ground but also off the ground, all that we had to endure as Laker followers, us as players and coaches and an organization.

“Closure? No, but to be proud of what we have been able to accomplish so far, I can look back and say that we have done something special in this short period of time.”

The Lakers, who have clinched their first playoff spot since 2012-13, are first place in the Western Conference and have the second best record in the league after the Milwaukee Bucks.

James and Anthony Davis have had regular conference calls with Lakers coach Frank Vogel and general manager Rob Pelinka since the league closed on March 11 after Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. He has the means to train at home and with friends who have private facilities at home.

“I have a few friends who have their own indoor facilities,” said James. “They strip it, wipe it. It’s pretty much me there with my son. It’s just us. “

He misses the camaraderie he built with his teammates, but said the health and safety of players and the public is a priority.

“Once they allow us to resume a certain type of activity, I would like to resume things,” said James. “… If it is Las Vegas or elsewhere that can hold us back and keep us in the best possible chance of being safe, not only on the ground but also on the ground. These conversations will take place.”