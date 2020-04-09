LeBron James Hopes Lakers Get ‘Closure’ This NBA Season

LOS ANGELES – Instead of preparing for the playoffs, LeBron James mainly spends the spring playing hula hoops with his teenage sons and having tea with his young daughter.

And when he isn’t watching “Tiger King” with his wife, he scans the news to find out if the coronavirus pandemic will allow the Los Angeles Lakers to end their impressive season in pursuit of an NBA championship.

James is still optimistic about the Lakers’ future, but he also knows that safety comes first.

“I don’t think I will be able to close if we can’t finish this season,” said James from his home on Wednesday during a conference call with Lakers reporters.

The Lakers were headed for their first playoff spot since 2013 when the NBA season was suspended on March 11. They have the best record in the Western Conference with 49-14, leading the Clippers (44-20) to second place in 5 1/2 games and trailing only Milwaukee (53-12) in the overall standings. league.

The Lakers did so despite a complete renewal of the list last summer, marked by the arrival of Anthony Davis. They also persevered on a stressful preseason trip to China, followed by the death of franchise icon Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in January.

James’ 17th NBA season is obviously unique for many reasons, but he is exceptionally proud of what the Lakers have accomplished so far.

“I can have some satisfaction with what our team has been able to do this year (with) a first year coach, a first year system, a whole new coaching staff, bringing so many new pieces to our team this year Said James. “Honestly, I didn’t think we would be able to get together as quickly as we did, with just as many new pieces (and) with Anthony. He spent seven years in New Orleans, so he was entering a new system, playing with myself, and how could we get together? I thought it would take us a lot longer than that, but I was wrong. I was very wrong about this. “

And then all this good work suddenly stopped four weeks ago. Two unidentified Lakers players were subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus, but the Lakers say James and his teammates are all healthy after completing their 14-day isolation.

James will be deeply disappointed if the Lakers do not have a chance to test themselves in the playoffs, but he realizes what is most important in the weeks and months to come.

James first expressed his reluctance to play games in empty arenas, or the possibility that NBA teams would meet in the same city to end the season in a form of sports quarantine. The All-Star selection of 16 times now indicates that it is ready for anything that is safe and intelligent.

“If it’s in one isolated destination, if it’s Las Vegas or somewhere else that can hold us and keep us in the best possible chance of being safe, not only on the ground but also on the ground too, then these conversations to have, “said James.” Once this thing is well under control and people at the higher levels understand it, if they know we’re safe, we can take the next step. But security is always the most important, then we start from there. “

James is not yet back to work with Mike Mancias, his personal trainer. Instead, he says he trains with his wife, Savannah, and plays a lot of hoops with their 15-year-old son Bronny James in a completely sterilized yard owned by a friend. He also shoots hoops outside his home with the whole family.

James does weekly meditation, but says his mental state is exceptional thanks to his family. He has often talked about the lack of time with his loved ones during the NBA season, so he appreciates this intensive unit with his children.

“They wake up every day in a positive frame of mind,” said James with a laugh. “Maybe one of the reasons is that they’re not actually in school, so I know they sleep a lot more now. But they also enjoy life so much. Just seeing my kids is waking up with this positive attitude helps. For me, I wake up, I can have a good breakfast, then I train. And when I train, I am always in a very positive frame of mind. “