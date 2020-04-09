L.A. Phil cancels the season; Uncertain Hollywood Bowl Prospects

The Los Angeles Philharmonic canceled Wednesday the rest of its 2019-2020 season at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, announcing layoffs and pay cuts as part of an economic response to its prolonged closure linked to the coronavirus.

L.A. Phil’s musical and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel will not receive compensation during the cancellation period, the orchestra said. Salary cuts of 35 percent in total will include layoffs of part-time staff and salary cuts of more than 35 percent for the management team, the orchestra said. Members of the orchestra will receive 65% of their minimum weekly scale from April 12. All full-time members of the orchestra and administrative staff will retain their health benefits.

The news came almost a month after the LA Phil concerts were canceled until May 10, and when cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County have exceeded 7,500 and nearly 200 deaths. The orchestra said it had kept all salaries in place since the Disney Hall’s initial closure on March 12. , but that it was now evolving to ensure the long-term financial health of the organization.

The fate of the Hollywood Bowl summer season, which the L.A. Phil manages, remains unresolved, said general manager Chad Smith in the announcement. A select group of teaching artists and support staff will continue the work of the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, with instructions from a distance, the orchestra said.

L.A. Pil’s announcement follows the March 30 move by another Music Center resident company, the Center Theater Group, which suspended all shows for the summer and put about half of its staff on leave.

