Justin Turner’s home derby idea is already a success

Last week, Justin Turner, the veteran Dodgers’ third base player and proud old-school descendant, did the unthinkable: he suggested baseball radically changed the rules.

That was the essence of the headlines when Turner said on TV that Major League Baseball should have a home derby to tie the game after 10 innings and defended the idea on Twitter the next day.

Of course, he pointed out that the change would only affect the 2020 regular season – if there is one season – as it would likely include a condensed calendar with sparse days off and regular double titles. Such a schedule would be disheartening for launchers. Add a 13 game here and there, and the injuries could go up. Staff pitch could be decimated.

This disclaimer has been overlooked by some who have found Turner’s suggestion too extreme. A home derby in a regular season game? Is it hockey and his penalty shootout? Difficult pass.

B.J. Neverett was in this dissident camp three and a half years ago. The former manager of the Nashua Silver Knights, one of the seven teams from Collegiate Baseball League Futures, is a traditionalist. He loves the strategy in the game and welcomed the challenge of sailing in extra innings. So when the owners of the FCBL instituted a rule after the 2016 season for a home derby to decide regular season games tied after the 10th inning, he was not delighted.

“It was something that, when they voted for the first time,” said Neverett, “I was totally against it.”

Dodgers broadcaster Tim Neverett’s brother Neverett stepped down as manager of the Silver Knights at the end of last season after eight years. Not because he hated the home run derby so much, but because the physical education teacher wanted to enjoy the summers again. On the contrary, the home run derby developed on him. He found the event exciting – except when he launched the throws.

“I would have Steve Blass disease when I went out to throw [in the] Home racing derby, where everyone is looking behind their back and there is no cage behind the batter, “said Neverett. “I couldn’t throw it on the plate. I froze.”

Founded in 2010, the FCBL is a summer league designed to give New England college players a chance to play strong competition, a few steps below the famous Cape League. The 56 game schedule begins on Memorial Day and ends the first week of August. The teams include 35 players. And to encourage colleges to give them talent, they apply strict rules for the use of launchers to limit the wear and tear on the arms that had already amassed sleeves during the university season.

The 2016 season tested the limits. The clubs were crushed by long games that year. One team, the Pittsfield Suns, stopped a game in the 16th inning, took a bus home, picked up the bus for another game the next day, and resumed the postponed game later in the season. This match ended up lasting 21 innings and their next match also lasted extra innings.

“It was getting to the point where players started positioning themselves, which college coaches are not fans of,” said former FCBL commissioner Chris Hall. “So we wanted to eliminate this as soon as possible.”

The owners of the league voted for the home run derby this fall.

Each team has three minutes with two time-outs. Up to three hitters can participate – they can go on the fly or after a time out, if they change at all. Any member of the team – a coach or a player – throws behind an L screen, but no cage is placed behind the batter. Players sit along the baselines to root on their teammate and chirp the opposition. On the field, it looks like the home run derby that the MLB organizes each summer.

“Overall, I thought it was a huge success,” said Hall. “We did what we wanted to do: get everyone home on time, keep the fans in the stadium a little bit longer and save the pitchers’ weapons.”

There were growing pains. Because the league had only two referees for each game, one would stand behind the plate to keep time and the other in the outside field if the ball crossed the fence. Two problems arose: the playing fields were not well lit, so it was difficult to follow the balls and the throwers were allowed to supply the batter with rapid fire. The combination meant that the field official had trouble deciding on certain balls. A change has been made so that the throwers wait for the ball to land before throwing the next throw.

The biggest problem arose with the hockey style point system installed to determine the ranking. Teams earned two points for wins and one point for reaching a homerun derby, even in a loss. This was problematic when one team, Martha’s Vineyard, did not make the playoffs even though it won more wins than another team, Worcester, because it finished with one point less. The point system was discontinued after the 2017 season.

“I didn’t think it was a great idea until I saw a home derby,” said Joe Paolucci, who replaced Hall as commissioner. “It creates a really exciting atmosphere for the 15 minutes it takes. It is very important to finish these games quickly and bring these kids home, and the home run derby was amazing, I think. As long as I am involved in the league, we will continue to do so. “

Last season, Neverett said, the home run derby affected the way he built his lineup and handled his games. Before the 2019 campaign, he and his team recruited a player specially to launch the home runs. Sometimes, when a home run derby was likely, Neverett removed the player from play so that he could prepare in the batting cage (players removed from play may strike in the derby).

The derby is a wrinkle that could alarm purists, but it hasn’t happened very often. Neverett said his team hadn’t decided on a home derby match in 2017. They went 0-4 in the derbies in 2018 and lost their first in 2019 before winning three straight games. Nashua therefore obtained a score of 3 to 5 in the home racing derbies over more than 150 games. Last year, the league had nine games decided by a home derby.

In 2019, the Dodgers had seven games – just 4% of their regular season schedule – past the 10th inning. The longest lasted 13 rounds. They went 3-4 in these games.

Four percent is not a lot, but the simple idea of ​​Turner’s plan – and a temporary one – is enough to deter some baseball players. Neverett understands. He was one of those screaming blasphemies. But he quickly realized that the idea, as sacrilegious as it seemed at first glance, was good for the FCBL. And he is convinced that Turner’s proposal would be entertaining at the very least at the highest level in these unprecedented circumstances.

“I don’t know how the players would take it, but it would be amazing for the fans,” said Neverett. “I don’t know how they installed it or anything, but it would be pretty amazing.”