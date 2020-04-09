Joseph Gordon-Levitt Wants To Hear Your Coronavirus Stories

That’s why he’s making a documentary about how people are living right now, using his online platform HITRECORD

“I find creativity is the best way for me to get into what you might call a state of flux. Different people get it in different ways. Some people exercise, others meditate, others like to cook, garden, “Levitt said in a statement. recent interview with CNN. “I always found it through creativity, whether it was through the game I did, I like playing music, writing. It just allows me to focus on something, to accomplish something “Time may go away a bit. The worries of a global pandemic can sometimes go away in the background, or it can be a productive way to confront those feelings and thoughts.”

He went to Instagram Wednesday to ask people to share their experiences for his project.

“Are you staying at home? Or are you leaving home for work, or for other reasons? Talk to the camera, shoot videos or photos, write it, draw it,” he wrote. next to a video.