Joseph Gordon-Levitt Wants To Hear Your Coronavirus Stories

“I find creativity is the best way for me to get into what you might call a state of flux. Different people get it in different ways. Some people exercise, others meditate, others like to cook, garden, “Levitt said in a statement. recent interview with CNN. “I always found it through creativity, whether it was through the game I did, I like playing music, writing. It just allows me to focus on something, to accomplish something “Time may go away a bit. The worries of a global pandemic can sometimes go away in the background, or it can be a productive way to confront those feelings and thoughts.”
He went to Instagram Wednesday to ask people to share their experiences for his project.
“Are you staying at home? Or are you leaving home for work, or for other reasons? Talk to the camera, shoot videos or photos, write it, draw it,” he wrote. next to a video.
We may feel more distant while practicing social distancing, but Levitt says to remember that the Internet is the right connector.
“The promise of today’s technology is not that we are all alone and that we show ourselves, it is that we can all be in different places, physically isolated from each other, but we can really collaborate on things and do things together that we might not necessarily be able to do alone, “he said.
Levitt acknowledged that he had felt scared and uncertain at times during this global crisis, but most of all he felt gratitude to those on the front lines.
“Many people cannot stay at home and I have such gratitude for the people who are doing the work that needs to be done,” he said. “[I] I feel very, very grateful that we have a safe place to be with my family, and I wish for a world where everyone has that. “
