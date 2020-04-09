John Prine’s wife Fiona urges everyone to take coronavirus “seriously”

John Prine’s wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine, speaks after the death of one of the most influential artists in country and folk music.

“We have no words to describe the grief our family is going through right now. John was the love of my life and adored by our sons Jody, Jack and Tommy, stepdaughter Fanny, and by our grandchildren, ” she wrote in a long legend under a photo of the deceased musician seated with his signature acoustic guitar.

Fiona thanked health professionals at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., Who allowed her to stay with Prine while the coronavirus “inflicted damage” on her body.

“I sat with John – who was deeply sedated – in the hours leading up to his death and I will be eternally grateful for this opportunity,” she said.

Fiona also urged people to continue to follow the recommended recommendations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and extended sincere condolences to those who also mourn the loss of their loved ones due to the new virus.

“My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow the guidelines established by the CDC,” she wrote. “We extend our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who mourn the loss of loved ones right now – and to so many other families around the world.”

Fiona continued, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love we have received from family, friends and fans around the world. We will miss John so much, but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love that he left for all of us. “

On March 29, Prine’s family shared that the star was seriously ill and had been placed on a ventilator while she was being treated for symptoms associated with the virus.

A message posted on Prine’s Twitter page said the singer “Angel of Montgomery” had been hospitalized since March 26 and his condition had worsened on March 28.

“This is difficult news for us to share,” said Prine’s family. “But many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know and give you the opportunity to pass on more of this love and support now.” And know that we love you and that John loves you. “

Prine was 73 when he died of the virus on Tuesday.