John Johnson must be the Rams’ most experienced safety leader

The uncertainty over when or whether the NFL teams will return to work in a group hasn’t stopped John Johnson from preparing for a return season in 2020.

Rams security has just undergone a shoulder operation that ended its 2019 season after six games. Before the team facilities closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson powered reeducation sessions, incorporating boxing and climbing games in virtual reality to help strengthen his shoulders.

Recently, he swam in the pool in his garden.

Johnson said on Wednesday that he was feeling well.

“We can always lock ourselves in, we can always do everything we have done – we just have to do it on a more personal and safer level,” he said. “This is what it is for me: Mission Impossible. Just another wrinkle they threw at us, and we just have to find a way to overcome it.”

Johnson, 24, is entering his fourth season in the NFL with a new role as leader of the position group.

Veteran Eric Weddle retired from the Rams after playing the last season of his 13-year career in 2019. This leaves Johnson, a third-round pick in 2017, as the longest-running security on the list.

“I need to take on more of a leadership role, getting this high school started,” said Johnson. “Have fun with it. Don’t be too tight with it.”

Johnson and second-year pro Taylor Rapp will be the starters for a defense that is redone under new coordinator Brandon Staley.

Rams second-year safety Taylor Rapp, above, will start against John Johnson, who returns from a shoulder injury. (Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)

“We can both do a lot of different things that a lot of the guys in the league can’t.” John Johnson, of Rams, on him and colleagues departing from security Taylor Rapp

Linebacker Cory Littleton, edge defender Dante Fowler, cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman and safety Marqui Christian agreed to the terms with the other teams.

“It’s a business – this is how it works,” said Johnson. “The guys want to go somewhere they want, and they can play and support their families.

“So I mean, that’s understandable. But I know we have a plan to replace these guys and some people will have to step up and it’s going to be fun to watch.”

Before the NFL ordered the team facilities shutdown last month, Johnson said he had several office visits and conversations with Staley, who had previously coached the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. The Rams were scheduled to start off-season training on April 21, but it has been postponed indefinitely. Johnson said the Rams would always have access to technology for manuals and meetings that would facilitate defense learning.

Johnson is looking forward to playing alongside Rapp, who replaced him in the lineup after injuring himself last season. Under Staley, he said, the two will show more versatility.

“We can both do a lot of different things that a lot of the guys in the league can’t do,” he said. “I hope we will be put in a lot of good situations to make a lot of games.”

When the NFL players return to the field and end up playing, the games remain to be determined. Johnson said he hoped the training camp would open as planned in late July. He finds the concept, floating by some, of possibly playing in stadiums without discouraging fans.

“It is part of the game as much as going there and building a team and playing,” he said. “You know, the fans play a big role in it.

“So it will be a little strange. I don’t know if they’re going to play the crowd noise of the fans on the PA system, but that would be just a little strange because the fans are such a big part of the game. … It’s just a whole mess.

“I sort of mean that we shouldn’t be playing without fans but I’m just doing what I’m told. … So if we have to go there and play without fans, too bad.”

Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is expected to earn $ 2.3 million, according to overthecap.com.

Rams general manager Les Snead said this week that the Rams are focusing on the NFL draft from April 23 to 25 and will consider extensions for players such as Johnson and wide receiver Cooper Kupp after its completion.

“I call this the end of free agency in the project, in the future,” said Snead.

Johnson said he was not exhausted from securing his next contract.

“I’m just letting my play speak for itself,” he said. “My goal right now is not to let this injury go on in my contract year.

“I see it as a redemption, a rebound. Go ahead and save my best year. … And I think it will take care of itself. “