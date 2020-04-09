JoBeth Williams and John Pasquin buy Pacific Palisades

After buying their Bel-Air home earlier this year, “Poltergeist” actress JoBeth Williams and her husband, director John Pasquin, are planting roots a few miles west. The couple recently paid $ 9.8 million through a trust for a home in Pacific Palisades, according to property records.

The Italian-style house, built in 2008, sits on a third of an acre in the Riviera district. Doors and hedges privatize the house, leading to a 6,000 square foot floor plan with four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a handful of elegant living spaces.

Coffered ceilings, exposed beams and vaulted ceilings appear throughout the main level, which houses a fireplace topped by a chandelier and a formal dining room. French doors flank a fireplace in the living room. The country kitchen adds skylights and a central island.

1/9 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2/9 Entrance. (Realtor.com) 3/9 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4/9 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5/9 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6/9 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) seven/9 The outdoor lounge. (Realtor.com) 8/9 The patio. (Realtor.com) 9/9 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com)

Other highlights include a wine cellar, library and a desk that opens onto a garden. The master suite has one of five fireplaces as well as a living room, a double bathroom, a gym and a private terrace.

Outside, a patio surmounted by a trellis adjoins an outdoor living room with a fireplace. A swimming pool completes the decor.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Stephen Sigoloff of Compass represented the buyer.

Williams, 71, gained prominence in the early 80s with films such as “Stir Crazy” and “Poltergeist”, and other credits include “Kramer vs Kramer”, “The Big Chill” and “Teachers” .

Pasquin, 75, directed Broadway plays in the 1980s before going on television and film in the 1990s, directing episodes of “Home Improvement” and films “The Santa Clause”, “Jungle 2 Jungle “And” Joe Somebody “.

In terms of real estate, the couple listed their longtime home in Bel-Air in January for $ 29.95 million. The Mediterranean villa-style house, designed by famous architect Gerard Colcord and built in the 1950s, was pulled from the market last month, according to records.