Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake team up for a funky quarantine remix

The two managed to release a “Quarantine Remix” for a home episode of “The Tonight Show” using household items.

The two have shown their social distancing musical skills, wondering if they were, in fact, at home.

Fallon called Timberlake from the same space he filmed each night, asking, “Yo, are you at home?”

Timberlake beatboxed, the two kitchen utensils used for percussion, and they tried a lot of sunglasses. The former boy bander also vacuumed, cleaned the counters and got bored.