Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake team up for a funky quarantine remix

by April 9, 2020 entertainment
Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake team up for a funky quarantine remix

The two managed to release a “Quarantine Remix” for a home episode of “The Tonight Show” using household items.

The two have shown their social distancing musical skills, wondering if they were, in fact, at home.

Fallon called Timberlake from the same space he filmed each night, asking, “Yo, are you at home?”

Timberlake beatboxed, the two kitchen utensils used for percussion, and they tried a lot of sunglasses. The former boy bander also vacuumed, cleaned the counters and got bored.

They both stop at some point to harmonize “I’m at home”.

The two then discussed the making of the video, with Timberlake telling Fallon that he never knew that the host had the talent to “fart by the hand.”

“Disgusting,” he said.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/7QdkZYVbYKU/index.html

About the author: Aygen

View all posts by Aygen »

Related Posts

Sheree Whitfield of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" seeks information on missing mother

Sheree Whitfield of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” seeks information on missing mother

April 9, 2020
Lady Antebellum & # 039; s & # 039; Islands in the Stream & # 039; rendered will make your mind

Lady Antebellum & # 039; s & # 039; Islands in the Stream & # 039; rendered will make your mind

April 9, 2020
"Music can become a prayer"

“Music can become a prayer”

April 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *